Austal awarded $584.2 million for littoral combat ship construction



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017



Austal USA is receiving a not-to-exceed Congressional cost-cap contract for $584.2 million for the construction of an Independence-class littoral combat ship and associated services.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, includes options for the construction of an additional LCS and services after delivery. The Navy plans to issue competitive bid solicitations in the future, and the specific contract price for the ships is considered source selection sensitive information.

Work will be conducted at Mobile, Ala., Pittsfield, Mass., and other sites across the United States. The contract is expected to be completed by Dec. 2022 with fiscal 2017 Navy shipbuilding and conversion funds limited to the $584.2 million allocated by the Department of Defense. Fiscal 2016 Navy shipbuilding and conversion funds in the amount of $6.6 million will be obligated to services for the completed ship or ships.

Under source selection sensitive information guidelines, no person not authorized by the purchasing agency's head or contracting officer may disclose the bids or proposals of contractors with some legal and regulatory exceptions.

The LCS is designed to operate close to shore for patrol, interdiction, mine-countermeasures, undersea warfare operations and other missions. The ships modular design allows it to be outfitted based on requirements.

The vessels use the Blue/Gold system of multiple crews to increase time at sea and relieve strain on sailors. The Independence-class LCS is larger than the Freedom-class LCS and can carry two helicopters and the MQ-8 Fire Scout UAV, in addition to the ability to carry a variety of light guns and missiles.

