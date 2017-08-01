Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Austal lays keel for first Pacific Patrol Boat
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Aug 1, 2017


Australian shipbuilder Austal has laid the keel for the first Pacific Patrol Boat, which the Australian government will gift to a Pacific island nation.

The keel laying ceremony at Henderson, Western Australia, was attended by Defense Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, who authenticated the keel by committing his signature to a plate that was placed in the hull of the vessel.

"Austal is delivering on every aspect of the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement project; from the design and build here in Henderson, to the sustainment of the vessels in Cairns," Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said in a press release.

"This project is anticipated to employ more than 200 people directly at Austal and hundreds more through our growing Australian supply chain, providing outstanding career opportunities for both qualified workers and apprentices across the country."

The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement contract was awarded to Austal in May of last year. Under the award, Austal is to design, build and sustain 19 steel-hulled patrol boats for 12 Pacific Island nations.

The boats are given by the Australian government to enhance practical maritime security cooperation across the South Pacific region.

The first replacement boat is being given to Papua New Guinea.

Austal is Australia's pre-eminent patrol boat builder, having delivered 32 vessels to the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy.

NRL-developed Topcoat Applied on Entire Freeboard of Navy Ship
 Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
