Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Australia accused of spying on China: Chinese media
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) June 29, 2017


A Chinese state-run newspaper accused Australia of spying on China and stealing its technology on Thursday, weeks after Beijing rejected allegations of interference in Australian politics.

An employee of China's national security department told the Global Times that Australian intelligence agents "in disguise" collect information from Chinese people overseas or "even encourage them to subvert China".

Agents also closely monitor Chinese people and the embassy in Australia to foil "Chinese spy threats", according to the article published on the newspaper's front page.

"In global covert struggles, Australia had never played the role of victim," the unidentified staffer was quoted as saying.

"However, they are wantonly working on intelligence about China and groundlessly accusing China of spying on them. The logic is ridiculous."

The Australian government did not immediately respond to the allegations.

The article follows an Australian media report this month that Australia's intelligence agencies had major concerns China was interfering in Australian institutions and using political donations to gain access.

An investigation by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Fairfax Media found the country's political elite had been warned two years ago about taking donations from two billionaires with links to the Chinese Communist Party.

But despite being cautioned by the nation's spy agency both the Liberal and Labor parties continued accepting substantial sums of cash.

The probe showed that property developers Huang Xiangmo and Chau Chak Wing, or their associates, had donated around AUS$6.7 million ($5 million) to political parties over a decade.

Following the report Canberra announced it had launched an inquiry into espionage laws and foreign government interference.

China's foreign ministry has called the reports "totally groundless" and said Australian media should not "waste their time on such meaningless and malicious" stories.

The Global Times article said many Chinese people have been interviewed or harassed by Australian intelligence and are required to provide information on Chinese communities and the embassy.

Some have been sent back to China to "gather information", the report said.

It also accused Australia of "stealing Chinese technology" and installing listening devices in China's embassy.

China's national security department could not be reached for comment as its phone number is not available to the public.

SUPERPOWERS
China protests alleged Indian border incursion
 Beijing (AFP) June 27, 2017
 China has made a formal protest after accusing Indian border guards of crossing from Sikkim state into its Tibetan territory, China's foreign ministry said Tuesday. India and China have long been embroiled in a bitter border dispute at both ends of the Himalayas, with the two countries accusing soldiers of crossing over into the other's territory. "Our position to uphold our territorial ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 Lockheed receives PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile contract

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul
SUPERPOWERS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
SUPERPOWERS
Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B

 Unmanned helo completes French navy flight trials
SUPERPOWERS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
SUPERPOWERS
First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

 Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces
SUPERPOWERS
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
SUPERPOWERS
China protests alleged Indian border incursion

 US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China

 In blow to Britain, UN votes to seek legal opinion on Chagos fate
SUPERPOWERS
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement