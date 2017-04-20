Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017



The Australian military has received six new M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicles from the United States to support its fleet of Abrams main battle tanks.

The vehicles, worth about $44 million, have been painted Australian camouflage and are already in service with the army at locations around the country, Australia's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group reported.

"The Hercules is a 64-ton [70 U.S. tons] tracked vehicle used primarily for the repair and recovery of tanks and other vehicles while under fire and will complement the seven currently in operation," Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne said in a press release.

"The six new Hercules will support armored units based in Darwin and Townsville, and operator and maintenance training at Puckapunyal and Bandiana in Victoria," Pyne said.

