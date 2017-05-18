Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Australia receives new military trucks
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017


Fidelity Technologies receives contract for truck armor
Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017 - Fidelity Technologies Corp. was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for armor kits for 120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck and 183 M915A5 trucks, the Department of Defense reported Wednesday.

The work will be performed in Reading, Penn., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2019. Army is allocating $22 million in fiscal year 2017 other procurement funds will be allocated to the program.

The Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, or HEMTT, is manufactured by Oshkosh. It has a 500 horsepower engine and comes in variants including cargo, refueler, load handling system, recovery, light equipment transporter, guided missile transporter and MLRS resupply.

The M915A5 Line Haul Tractor is the primary line haul system for the U.S. Army. It is primarily used for pulling M870 40-ton semitrailers and is designed to be easily upgraded with armor plating.

HTV armor B-kits are modular armor-add-ons for a variety of vehicles, including trucks and tanks.

A first batch of new-generation Rheinmetall trucks and Haulmark trailers has been delivered to the Australian Army's 7th Brigade.

The trucks, ordered as part of the government's LAND 121 Phase 3B project, were welcomed at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane on Wednesday by Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne.

"These trucks, trailers and modules will revolutionize Defense's logistics capability for decades to come," Pyne said in a press release. "They provide a generational leap forward from the current fleet of Unimog, Mack and S-Liner trucks, offering significantly increased protection for our soldiers and an improved combination of payload and off-road mobility."

"The new trucks and interchangeable modules, used on the vehicles for a range of tasks including fuel and water transportation, are being supplied by Rheinmetall together with a range of local suppliers."

The Australian Department of Defense said that in addition to the Rheinmetall Australia trucks and Haulmark trailers, the military will receive 122 Mercedes G-Wagons and 49 converted Bushmasters and trailers under the LAND 121 Phase 3B project.

A total of 2,707 vehicles, 3,858 modules and 1,753 trailers are to equip the Australian Army between now and 2022.

MILTECH
Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed
 Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017
 Development by Textron of its Fury precision-guided glide munition has been completed with a bang - its successful firing against moving targets. A total of 13 test flights for the Fury weapon were conducted for a 23.8 flight hours between captive carriage, survey flights and 10 weapon releases from unmanned aircraft systems, according to Textron Systems Weapon & Sensor Systems. ... read more
