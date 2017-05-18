Australia receives new military trucks

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017
A first batch of new-generation Rheinmetall trucks and Haulmark trailers has been delivered to the Australian Army's 7th Brigade.
The trucks, ordered as part of the government's LAND 121 Phase 3B project, were welcomed at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane on Wednesday by Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne.
"These trucks, trailers and modules will revolutionize Defense's logistics capability for decades to come," Pyne said in a press release. "They provide a generational leap forward from the current fleet of Unimog, Mack and S-Liner trucks, offering significantly increased protection for our soldiers and an improved combination of payload and off-road mobility."
"The new trucks and interchangeable modules, used on the vehicles for a range of tasks including fuel and water transportation, are being supplied by Rheinmetall together with a range of local suppliers."
The Australian Department of Defense said that in addition to the Rheinmetall Australia trucks and Haulmark trailers, the military will receive 122 Mercedes G-Wagons and 49 converted Bushmasters and trailers under the LAND 121 Phase 3B project.
A total of 2,707 vehicles, 3,858 modules and 1,753 trailers are to equip the Australian Army between now and 2022.
Washington (UPI) May 17, 2017
Development by Textron of its Fury precision-guided glide munition has been completed with a bang - its successful firing against moving targets. A total of 13 test flights for the Fury weapon were conducted for a 23.8 flight hours between captive carriage, survey flights and 10 weapon releases from unmanned aircraft systems, according to Textron Systems Weapon & Sensor Systems. ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement