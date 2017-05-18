Australia receives new military trucks

Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017 - Fidelity Technologies Corp. was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for armor kits for 120 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck and 183 M915A5 trucks, the Department of Defense reported Wednesday.

The work will be performed in Reading, Penn., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2019. Army is allocating $22 million in fiscal year 2017 other procurement funds will be allocated to the program.

The Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, or HEMTT, is manufactured by Oshkosh. It has a 500 horsepower engine and comes in variants including cargo, refueler, load handling system, recovery, light equipment transporter, guided missile transporter and MLRS resupply.

The M915A5 Line Haul Tractor is the primary line haul system for the U.S. Army. It is primarily used for pulling M870 40-ton semitrailers and is designed to be easily upgraded with armor plating.

HTV armor B-kits are modular armor-add-ons for a variety of vehicles, including trucks and tanks.