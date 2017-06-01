Australia to acquire small unmanned aerial vehicles



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017



A senior Australian government minister on Thursday announced a $75.2 million government investment in small unmanned aerial vehicles for the country's military.

Minister for Defense Marise Payne Minister Payne said the systems were small enough to be carried and used by one person.

"Similar systems, including the Skylark, have been used by our soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq with tremendous success," Payne said in a press release. "They provide our military with a faster and better understanding of the battlefield than our adversaries."

The UAC acquisition would occur in two tranches, Payne said.

The first would involve AeroVironment's Wasp AE to meet an immediate need, with the $75.2 million investment is earmarked for the acquisition. The Wasp AE will later be modified with Australian content.

The second tranche will upgrade the WASP AE within the next 10 years or obtain a replacement system.

"Defense will work closely with Australian industry through the Center for Defense Industry Capability to maximize opportunities for local companies to get involved in this important project," added Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne.

Seattle WA (SPX) May 31, 2017





Delivering packages with drones can reduce carbon dioxide emissions in certain circumstances as compared to truck deliveries, a new study from University of Washington transportation engineers finds. In a paper to be published in an upcoming issue of Transportation Research Part D, researchers found that drones tend to have carbon dioxide emissions advantages over trucks when the drones do ... read more

Related Links

