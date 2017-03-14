Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
Australia's HMAS Hobart completes sea trials with Aegis
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017


Australia's navy and various industry partners completed sea trials with an Aegis-equipped HMAS Hobart destroyer.

The trials were conducted to verify the platform's compatibility with the Aegis combat system built by Lockheed Martin. Other industry partners involved with the event include Raytheon Australia, Navantia and ASC Shipbuilding.

The team, known as the Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance, says the trial's completion puts Hobart one step closer to joining Australia's naval fleet. The vessel is the first of three to be equipped with the Aegis combat system.

"This is yet another significant milestone for the Commonwealth and for the Aegis combat system aboard Australia's first Hobart Class destroyer, capable of simultaneously defending against advanced air, surface and subsurface threats," Lockheed Martin's Jim Sheridan said in a press release. "Having these three destroyers with the Aegis combat system provides Australia with new game changing capabilities to address modern threats."

Aegis is a battle management system designed to provide operators with detection and engagement capabilities. According to Lockheed Martin, the system is able to engage several targets at a time, and can be used against ground-based enemies, surface ships, submarines and incoming missiles.

HMAS Hobart is the 107th ship to be equipped with the system, making Australia the sixth nation allied to the United States to receive the capability. Additional operators include Spain, South Korea, Norway and Japan.

Hobart-class destroyers are being constructed as part of Australia's SEA 4000 program, which defense leaders say is one of the largest naval projects in the country's history.

MISSILE DEFENSE
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD
 United Nations, United States (AFP) March 7, 2017
 The United Nations on Tuesday said it hoped for fresh efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula after China angrily responded to the US deployment of the THAAD missile-defence system in South Korea. "We hope that efforts will be stepped up to find a path to reduce tensions and to work for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. The US P ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Iran successfully tests naval missile: reports
MISSILE DEFENSE
US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones
MISSILE DEFENSE
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems
MISSILE DEFENSE
U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets

 Navistar supplying MRAP armored vehicles to Pakistan, UAE

 Supacat teams in bid for Dutch Army contract

 Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun
MISSILE DEFENSE
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MISSILE DEFENSE
Putin, Erdogan hail mended ties

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port

 Japan, US navies drill in East China Sea
MISSILE DEFENSE
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement