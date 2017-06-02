Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
Australia's Turnbull warns against 'coercive' China
 By TOH Ting Wei
 Singapore (AFP) June 2, 2017


China has nothing to gain by strong-arming its way in the Asia Pacific, Australia's prime minister said Friday, warning that a "coercive" Beijing would only face resentment in the region.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking at a regional security conference in Singapore, said it was inevitable that China play a bigger regional role to match its rising economic weight, but cautioned against threatening its smaller neighbours.

Turnbull's address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defence and security summit, follows China's moves to build a series of artificial islands on shoals and reefs in contested waters in the South China Sea, which has sparked concern among its neighbours.

Beijing claims almost the entire sea, pitting it against the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam which have partial claims.

"A coercive China would find its neighbours resenting demands they cede their autonomy and strategic space, and look to counterweight Beijing's power by bolstering alliances and partnerships, between themselves and especially with the United States," said Turnbull.

"Just as modern China was founded in 1949 on an assertion of national sovereignty, so will 21st century China best succeed by respecting the sovereignty of others and in so doing build a reservoir of trust and cooperation with its neighbours," he added.

Turnbull also urged Beijing to help bring North Korea "to its senses" and exercise its influence over Pyongyang.

On Monday the North test-fired a ballistic missile for the third time in less than three weeks, its 12th this year.

"The North Korean regime, the Pyongyang government, is endangering the peace of the region and indeed the peace of the world by conduct that is persistently reckless, dangerous and indeed unlawful," Turnbull said.

Turnbull also said that countries in the region should not see US President Donald Trump's recent decisions to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact and the Paris climate agreement as disengagement from the global community.

"While these decisions are disappointing, we should take care not to rush to interpret an intent to engage on different terms as one not to engage at all," he said.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to speak to the conference Saturday as US allies in the region will be looking for clear signals about America's regional security goals under Trump.

Activist probing Ivanka Trump supplier in China detained: NGO
 Beijing (AFP) May 31, 2017
 An activist investigating working conditions at a supplier for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand in China has been detained, his NGO said Wednesday, putting a fresh spotlight on Chinese business activities linked to the US presidential family. Two other men working on the investigation have been missing since Sunday, according to China Labor Watch, a New York-based non-government-organisation. ... read more
