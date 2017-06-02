Australia's Turnbull warns against 'coercive' China

|
|.
|.
|
|
By TOH Ting Wei
Singapore (AFP) June 2, 2017
China has nothing to gain by strong-arming its way in the Asia Pacific, Australia's prime minister said Friday, warning that a "coercive" Beijing would only face resentment in the region.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking at a regional security conference in Singapore, said it was inevitable that China play a bigger regional role to match its rising economic weight, but cautioned against threatening its smaller neighbours.
Turnbull's address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defence and security summit, follows China's moves to build a series of artificial islands on shoals and reefs in contested waters in the South China Sea, which has sparked concern among its neighbours.
Beijing claims almost the entire sea, pitting it against the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam which have partial claims.
"A coercive China would find its neighbours resenting demands they cede their autonomy and strategic space, and look to counterweight Beijing's power by bolstering alliances and partnerships, between themselves and especially with the United States," said Turnbull.
"Just as modern China was founded in 1949 on an assertion of national sovereignty, so will 21st century China best succeed by respecting the sovereignty of others and in so doing build a reservoir of trust and cooperation with its neighbours," he added.
Turnbull also urged Beijing to help bring North Korea "to its senses" and exercise its influence over Pyongyang.
On Monday the North test-fired a ballistic missile for the third time in less than three weeks, its 12th this year.
"The North Korean regime, the Pyongyang government, is endangering the peace of the region and indeed the peace of the world by conduct that is persistently reckless, dangerous and indeed unlawful," Turnbull said.
Turnbull also said that countries in the region should not see US President Donald Trump's recent decisions to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact and the Paris climate agreement as disengagement from the global community.
"While these decisions are disappointing, we should take care not to rush to interpret an intent to engage on different terms as one not to engage at all," he said.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to speak to the conference Saturday as US allies in the region will be looking for clear signals about America's regional security goals under Trump.
Beijing (AFP) May 31, 2017
An activist investigating working conditions at a supplier for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand in China has been detained, his NGO said Wednesday, putting a fresh spotlight on Chinese business activities linked to the US presidential family. Two other men working on the investigation have been missing since Sunday, according to China Labor Watch, a New York-based non-government-organisation. ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement