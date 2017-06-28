Australia's aviation training ship sails to home port



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 28, 2017



A Multi-role Aviation Training Vessel by Damen Shipyards has sailed to Australia on her maiden voyage for official handover to the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced on Tuesday.

The MV Sycamore will be commercially operated but will provide the Royal Australian Navy with a helicopter deck and associated training facilities, dedicated aviation operational spaces, multi-functional mission deck and workshops as installed on the latest RAN ships.

It will also assist the navy in navigation and air traffic control training, target towing, torpedo and mine recovery operations, and unmanned aerial vehicle support.

"It is definitely an impressive sight to see the Sycamore enter Sydney harbor," Roland Briene, Damen Sales Director Asia Pacific said in a press release. "The MATV project really highlights what can be achieved with this joint team effort.

"We have accomplished the on-time and on-budget construction of a complex vessel that will provide an efficient, functional and comfortable training platform for the Royal Australian Navy."

The MV Sycamore is about 387 feet long and has a speed of 23 knots. Damen built the vessel at its shipyard in Vietnam.

The ship is scheduled to be officially handed over to Australia at the end of July.

