BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 24, 2017
BAE Systems and the Gorizioni Group SpA have entered an agreement for the joint support of the BvS10 armored all-terrain vehicle.
The agreement would increase cooperation on marketing and sales of the BvS10 along with engineering and maintenance support. The companies have already collaborated on the older BV206 ATV.
"Our new, extended agreement with Goriziane Group further demonstrates BAE Systems' commitment to work closely with industries in the countries we do business in to support government programs and local economies," Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems Hagglunds, said in a press release.
"Goriziane Group's excellent record of producing high quality work has made it a trusted partner for years."
The BvS10 Beowulf is a successor platform to the BV206 tracked all-terrain vehicle already in use by over 40 countries. It is designed for use in extremely harsh terrain as a personnel and cargo carrier.
The vehicle has a dual body chassis and is capable of amphibious operations. It is equipped with a rubber track system that does not inflict damage on roads and is capable of climbing 60-degree slopes, ice, and heavy vegetation.
The BvS10 can carry up to 14 personnel and over eight tons of cargo at speeds of 40 mph. In addition to military operations in remote conditions, it is marketed as a fire-fighting, search-and-rescue, and natural disaster response vehicle.
