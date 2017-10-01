Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 1, 2017


IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo
Washington (UPI) Oct 1, 2017 - An unmanned helicopter by Israel Aerospace Industries has completed a proof-of-concept demonstration for the Israeli military.

IAI said the Air Hopper demonstration involved two senarios: one simulated the carrying of a wounded soldier to an extraction point for medical treatment, with airborne monitoring of the soldiers' vital signs, and the other was a simulated movement of logistic supplies to an isolated force on a battlefield.

"Both systems' proof of concept step is an important milestone for IAI in the world of unmanned vehicles, developing the future battlefield and in offering optimal unmanned operational solutions that minimize the risk to human lives as much as possible," Shaul Shahar, corporate vice president and general manager of the IAI Military Aircraft Group, said in a news release. "I believe these developments will open many doors for us in local and global markets, military and civilian alike."

The Air Hopper is based on a small, manned helicopter with a payload of 220-397 pounds, with a flight time of two hours and speed of as much as 74.5 miles per hour. The aircraft uses an internal combustion engine.

IAI said the Air Hopper's open architecture makes it compatible with a range of platforms. Its control system enables Air Hopper to perform a range of tasks, including real-time planning and updating of routes.

BAE Systems engineers, with students from Cranfield University, have come up with a new technology concept that uses unmanned aerial vehicles.

Called Adaptable UAVs, the concept involves unmanned aerial vehicles that can alternate between fixed-wing and rotary flight on the same mission for greater speed and versatility.

The aircraft would feature adaptive flight control and advanced navigation and guidance software. It also involves the use of a pole on a vehicle or landing zone to constrain lateral movement of the UAV when being launched or recovered in rotary mode.

BAE said the use of the pole is particularly important when recovering a UAV to the aft of a ship or a land vehicle.

"The pole's gyro-stabilized element also ensures that it remains upright independently of the host vehicle's orientation, which may be rolling if on a ship, or in the case of a land vehicle driving up or down a slope at the time of the launch or recovery," the company said in a news release.

"The battlefield of the future will require novel solutions to meet emerging threats and to keep human operators safe wherever they may be,'" said Professor Nick Colosimo, BAE Systems' futurist and technologist. "The Adaptable UAVs concept and related technologies are one of a number of concepts being explored through close collaboration between industry and students in academia."

Cranfield University, an academic partner of BAE Systems, has explored a range of UAV technologies.

UAV NEWS
Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai
 Dubai (AFP) Sept 25, 2017
 Dubai has edged closer to its goal of launching a pioneering hover-taxi service, with the authorities announcing a successful "concept" flight was made on Monday without passengers. Safety features for the two-seater air taxi include emergency parachutes and nine independent battery systems, according to Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA). It said the prototype, supplied by Germa
