BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs

Washington (UPI) Oct 1, 2017 - An unmanned helicopter by Israel Aerospace Industries has completed a proof-of-concept demonstration for the Israeli military.

IAI said the Air Hopper demonstration involved two senarios: one simulated the carrying of a wounded soldier to an extraction point for medical treatment, with airborne monitoring of the soldiers' vital signs, and the other was a simulated movement of logistic supplies to an isolated force on a battlefield.

"Both systems' proof of concept step is an important milestone for IAI in the world of unmanned vehicles, developing the future battlefield and in offering optimal unmanned operational solutions that minimize the risk to human lives as much as possible," Shaul Shahar, corporate vice president and general manager of the IAI Military Aircraft Group, said in a news release. "I believe these developments will open many doors for us in local and global markets, military and civilian alike."

The Air Hopper is based on a small, manned helicopter with a payload of 220-397 pounds, with a flight time of two hours and speed of as much as 74.5 miles per hour. The aircraft uses an internal combustion engine.

IAI said the Air Hopper's open architecture makes it compatible with a range of platforms. Its control system enables Air Hopper to perform a range of tasks, including real-time planning and updating of routes.