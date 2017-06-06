Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 6, 2017


BAE Systems is helping intelligence analysts identify intelligence threats through the use of motion sensors integrated into its Geospatial eXploitation Products line of software.

The capabilities added include complex multi-tracking analytics, movement interpretation, and activity from video, radar, and other types of motion sensors that enable the tracking of people and vehicles, BAE Systems said in a news release.

The use of the software frees analysts from having to monitor, review and interpret large volumes of data and imagery from multiple sensors. It also allow users to focus instead on exploring and interpreting threat activity as well as creating actionable intelligence reporting.

"Our advanced Movement Intelligence capabilities allow users to monitor multiple feeds across many regions," said Dana Poirier, general manager of the GXP group at BAE Systems. "Advanced MOVINT and tracking analytics enable our customers to identify critical targets, activities and emerging situations much more quickly and effectively than previous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions."

Simultaneous tracking and indexing of entities enables analysts to rapidly discover key trends, anomalies and emerging threats often concealed in traditional analysis. Target object classification, real-time event detection and automated alerts to activity in designated areas provide further detail and insight.

"BAE Systems' Geospatial eXploitation Products deliver unrivalled capability for discovery, exploitation, and dissemination of mission-critical geospatial intelligence. From key military, security, and incident response operations to commercial and international deployments, GXP provides the most comprehensive suite of geospatial analysis solutions supporting timely and effective decision-making," the company said.

European country orders Elbit ground intel systems
 Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017
 Elbit Systems Ltd of Israel reports it is to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence systems to an unidentified European country. The systems, which will include command-and-control capabilities, comes through a three-year contract with an estimated value of $390 million. "Our wide and synergetic range of capabilities allows us to provide our customers with a unique and
