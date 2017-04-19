BAE Systems to build sixth Astute-class submarine for Britain



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017



Egypt placed an order for two submarines in 2011, and added an additional two in 2014. The first delivery took place in the city of Kiel in December, according to the Egyptian Independent. The vessels will reportedly support national security missions.

The vessel measures over 242 feet long, and is designed to travel at a range of 11,000 nautical miles at a maximum speed of 21 knots. Armaments include missiles and torpedoes.

Following the delivery, Egypt's defense ministry released a video showcasing the new vessel traveling in the waters surrounding Alexandria.

The event marks the second out of four scheduled deliveries. Egypt formally received the undersea vessel at the coastal city of Alexandria, according to Anadolu Agency.

BAE Systems in Britain has received a $1.77 billion Ministry of Defense contract to build a sixth Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine for the Royal Navy.

The Agamemnon will be about 318 feet long, have a submerged speed of 30 knots and an endurance of 90 days. It can carry Tomahawk missiles as well as torpedoes.

"Securing the contract for the sixth Astute-class submarine is a significant milestone for BAE Systems and the result of many years of hard work by our highly skilled workforce," Will Blamey, managing director of BAE Systems Submarines, said in a press release.

"The Astute class submarines are among the most highly capable and technologically advanced in the world and we're immensely proud to build them for the Royal Navy."

BAE Systems is the prime contractor for the seven-ship program. It constructs the vessels at its facility in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

The first three Astute submarines are already in service.

"These are the most advanced submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy and are already providing unprecedented levels of stealth and attack capability across the world," said Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon.

