BAE Systems to develop U.S. space, missile defense tech

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017
BAE Systems received a contract to research and develop new space and missile defense technologies for the U.S. Army, the company announced Wednesday.
The enterprise is one of eight contractors to compete for the $3 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity deal. It was awarded by the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command, or SMDC/ARSTRAT.
Under the agreement, BAE Systems will explore next-generation software and hardware applications for high-altitude defense projects.
"We've had a long-standing and successful relationship with SMDC," BAE Systems' DeEtte Gray said in a press release. "We're committed to helping the Army develop the new technologies it needs to gain a greater tactical edge on the battlefield and accomplish a wide array of complex missions."
In addition to research and development, tasks will include integration, testing and small-scale prototype production. BAE Systems adds prototypes and subsystems will also be examined in laboratory and field environments.
Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017
Raytheon received a $59 million contract to conduct further Multi-Object Kill Vehicle research for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Under the terms of the competitively awarded contract, Raytheon will support the Kill Vehicle technology risk reduction effort, which seeks to improve performance and reduce risks. Work will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz. The U. ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement