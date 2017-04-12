BAE Systems to develop U.S. space, missile defense tech



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017



BAE Systems received a contract to research and develop new space and missile defense technologies for the U.S. Army, the company announced Wednesday.

The enterprise is one of eight contractors to compete for the $3 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity deal. It was awarded by the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command, or SMDC/ARSTRAT.

Under the agreement, BAE Systems will explore next-generation software and hardware applications for high-altitude defense projects.

"We've had a long-standing and successful relationship with SMDC," BAE Systems' DeEtte Gray said in a press release. "We're committed to helping the Army develop the new technologies it needs to gain a greater tactical edge on the battlefield and accomplish a wide array of complex missions."

In addition to research and development, tasks will include integration, testing and small-scale prototype production. BAE Systems adds prototypes and subsystems will also be examined in laboratory and field environments.

Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017





Raytheon received a $59 million contract to conduct further Multi-Object Kill Vehicle research for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Under the terms of the competitively awarded contract, Raytheon will support the Kill Vehicle technology risk reduction effort, which seeks to improve performance and reduce risks. Work will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz. The U. ... read more

Related Links

