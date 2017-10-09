BAE Systems wins U.S. Army intelligence support contract

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 9, 2017
BAE Systems has received a U.S. Army contract to assist a military intelligence brigade with intelligence and security support to enhance the situational awareness of troops deployed abroad.
The award from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, or INSCOM, is for four years and carries a value of $100 million.
The services will be provided to the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade.
"Our team will play an important role in processing, analyzing and visualizing key data that helps drive operations on the ground and positions the U.S. military for mission success," said Duncan Greene, vice president and general manager of Global Analysis and Operations at BAE Systems.
Under the contract, BAE Systems' experts and analysts will support INSCOM's Aerial Reconnaissance Surveillance Team with the collection, processing, exploitation, analysis and dissemination of full-motion video and other intelligence data used for mission planning and in support of training operations.
