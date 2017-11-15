Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLOATING STEEL
BAE awarded contract to repair, modernize USS Tortuga
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 15, 2017


BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair has been awarded $139.8 million to repair and modernize the USS Tortuga LSD-46, a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is classified as a firm-fixed-price contract, meaning, BAE Systems will not be reimbursed for potential additional costs while executing the contract.

Earlier this year, the USS Tortuga participated in the 23rd annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, exercise series between the Royal Thai Navy and the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in Sattahip, Thailand, which seeks to strengthen partnerships between naval forces across South and Southeast Asia.

In 2013, the USS Tortuga underwent a "hull swap," or ship rotation, with the USS Ashland LSD-48. The hull swap is part of the Navy's long-range plan to replace older naval ships assigned to forward deployed naval forces with newer or more capable ships that have undergone modifications and upgrades.

The deal between the Navy and BAE Systems has options attached to the contract which if exercised could bring the totality of the contract to more than $183.7 million.

Work on the contract will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by May 2019.

Officials say Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, along with Navy fiscal 2018 and other procurement funds of over $139.8 million will be obligated at time of award. Over $112.5 million of the funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

FLOATING STEEL
UAE closes deal for two Gowind navy corvettes: Macron
 Dubai (AFP) Nov 9, 2017
 The United Arab Emirates has closed a deal to buy two French-made Gowind navy corvettes, built for coastal surveillance and anti-submarine warfare, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in Dubai. The deal for the Gowind-class corvettes built by France's Naval Group was announced at the end of a two-day visit to the UAE, an ally of France and longtime client of Western defense indust ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome

 Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen
FLOATING STEEL
Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

 First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights: army

 NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities
FLOATING STEEL
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
FLOATING STEEL
Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
FLOATING STEEL
Trump says Philippines vital for military reasons

 Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in S. China Sea

 Trump hails 'fantasic job' on Asia tour, but ends it abruptly

 US attorney general slams 'epidemic' of leaks to media
FLOATING STEEL
Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement