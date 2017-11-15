BAE awarded contract to repair, modernize USS Tortuga



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Nov 15, 2017



BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair has been awarded $139.8 million to repair and modernize the USS Tortuga LSD-46, a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is classified as a firm-fixed-price contract, meaning, BAE Systems will not be reimbursed for potential additional costs while executing the contract.

Earlier this year, the USS Tortuga participated in the 23rd annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, exercise series between the Royal Thai Navy and the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in Sattahip, Thailand, which seeks to strengthen partnerships between naval forces across South and Southeast Asia.

In 2013, the USS Tortuga underwent a "hull swap," or ship rotation, with the USS Ashland LSD-48. The hull swap is part of the Navy's long-range plan to replace older naval ships assigned to forward deployed naval forces with newer or more capable ships that have undergone modifications and upgrades.

The deal between the Navy and BAE Systems has options attached to the contract which if exercised could bring the totality of the contract to more than $183.7 million.

Work on the contract will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by May 2019.

Officials say Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, along with Navy fiscal 2018 and other procurement funds of over $139.8 million will be obligated at time of award. Over $112.5 million of the funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

