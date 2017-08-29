BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

|
by Stephen Carlson
(UPI) Aug 29, 2017
BAE Systems Australia will demonstrate a immersive simulation software package for the AMV 35 combat vehicle design and manufacturing at the SimTecT conference in Sydney, Australia, this week.
The system uses a combination of computer assisted design and gaming software to provide simulated projections of prototype systems and potential upgrades.
"This technology provides for a single point of truth for designers and engineers as well as our customer regardless of where they are located," BAE Australia CEO Glynn Phillips said in a press release.
"It is a real game changer to move from traditional paper plans and documents required for major manufacturing projects to a fully digital design and manufacturing environment."
The system provides scaled digital models for design and engineering purposes and can be used for predicting maintenance and user requirements.
The technology has seen extensive use in determining potential design flaws and other concerns with the future Type 26 Global Combat Ship frigate currently being developed by Britain. It serves to prevent potential safety and operational risks associated with the design and construction of new ships.
The AMV 35 is an armored scout vehicle currently under development for Australia's Land 400 combat reconnaissance vehicle under development. It is an extension of the existing AMV series of vehicles already in use by multiple countries.
The AMV 35 is a multiple-wheeled reconnaissance vehicle and mounts a 35mm canon which is capable of engaging targets past 4,000 meters. It is designed for easy transportability and improved armor protection for it's weight and class.
