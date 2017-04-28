BAE to launch fourth British Astute-class attack submarine

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Apr 28, 2017
BAE Systems debuted Britain's fourth Astute-class nuclear-powered submarine when it was rolled out of Devonshire Dock Hall Thursday, ahead of being lowered into the water Friday morning.
The Audacious will be launched Saturday at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, before starting its test and commissioning program to prepare for sea trials in 2018.
"Today's launch marks an important milestone in the Astute program and demonstrates our pride in building submarines for the Royal Navy," Will Blamey, BAE Systems Submarines managing director, said in a press release. "Audacious enters the water in a more advanced state of build than any previous Astute class submarine, which puts us in a good position for the next phase of work -- the testing and commissioning of her complex systems."
Astute-class submarines are 318-feet long and displace about 8,157 tons. They can carry Tomahawk cruise missiles, and can strike targets as far 600 miles from the coastline.
The Audacious is one of 10 Astute-class submarines being built by BAE Systems for the Royal Navy and is said to feature enhancements over earlier vessels of its class.
"It's an exciting moment to see Audacious enter the water for the first time ahead of trials," said Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Submarines Rear Admiral John Weale. "Such a feat of engineering is testament to the skills of the BAE Systems workforce in Barrow."
Bangkok (AFP) April 25, 2017
The Thai junta on Tuesday defended $393 million earmarked for a Chinese submarine, batting back criticism of the secrecy of the deal, its cost and the questionable utility of the warship. The submarine sale is the latest defence deal between Beijing and Bangkok, who have grown ever closer since Thailand's 2014 coup. Historically the Southeast Asian kingdom has been a major purchaser of w ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement