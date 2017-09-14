BAE unveils upgraded Nautus counter-mine system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 14, 2017



A new version of BAE Systems' Nautus counter-mine system been unveiled at a defense and security exhibition in England.

Nautus 5 incorporates a number of new and improved features including: improved command and control for autonomous and off-board systems, an improved human-computer interface with latest graphical technologies, and embedded onboard training.

"The NAUTIS 5 system is the result of our long-term investment and vision for mine counter-measures and autonomy mission systems," BAE Systems Naval Ships Combat Systems Director Richard Williams said in a press release.

"We have worked closely with our customers and equipment providers to understand operational needs and how to address them. As a result, we have developed a world class system that keeps BAE Systems at the forefront of the MCM domain and helps to keep trade routes open."

Nautus 5 uses commercial, off-the-shelf hardware, BAE said, and Mine Counter Measure ships using the current version of NAUTIS can use the new system through an upgrade that does not involve a change of on-board consoles.

