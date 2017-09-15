Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Babcock to supply South Korean submarine program under new contract
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017


Britain's Babcock International will supply weapons-handling and launch equipment for a South Korean submarine program.

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering awarded the contract, which will run until 2024. Its monetary value was not disclosed.

"This is another major achievement for Babcock and underlines our ability to work with customers across the world." Babcock Defense Systems Technology Managing Director Jeff Lewis said in a news release Thursday. "Babcock's WHLS has proven itself to be an excellent and efficient solution."

The equipment is for a third Jangbogo III submarine and follows a contract from DSME for the design, production and delivery of the weapon-handling and launch equipment for the first and second Jangbogo III submarines.

Babcock's weapon handling launch system features an air turbine pump and a programmable firing valve launch system. The compact system is quiet and needs less maintenance than other systems.

The company's global supply chain will supply components for the system, Babcock said.

Ex-minister questioned as Israel submarine graft probe widens
 Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
 Israeli police questioned a former minister and a political advisor Monday as a probe widened over suspected corruption in the purchase of submarines for Israel's navy from Germany's ThyssenKrupp. The remand of Eliezer Sandberg, who was science minister in 2003 and served as infrastructure minister in 2004, was extended till Wednesday after questioning, police said. Rami Tayeb, an adviso ... read more
