Babcock to supply South Korean submarine program under new contract



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017



Britain's Babcock International will supply weapons-handling and launch equipment for a South Korean submarine program.

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering awarded the contract, which will run until 2024. Its monetary value was not disclosed.

"This is another major achievement for Babcock and underlines our ability to work with customers across the world." Babcock Defense Systems Technology Managing Director Jeff Lewis said in a news release Thursday. "Babcock's WHLS has proven itself to be an excellent and efficient solution."

The equipment is for a third Jangbogo III submarine and follows a contract from DSME for the design, production and delivery of the weapon-handling and launch equipment for the first and second Jangbogo III submarines.

Babcock's weapon handling launch system features an air turbine pump and a programmable firing valve launch system. The compact system is quiet and needs less maintenance than other systems.

The company's global supply chain will supply components for the system, Babcock said.

