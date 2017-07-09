Baghdadi 'The Ghost': world jihad's low-profile boss



By Jean Marc Mojon



Baghdad (AFP) July 9, 2017



On Wednesday, military strongman Khalifa Haftar declared victory against jihadist groups close to IS in Libya's second city Benghazi, almost two months after launching an attack to oust them.

- SIRTE: The head of Libya's unity government announced on December 17, 2016 the liberation of the IS bastion of Sirte, while cautioning that the battle against Islamist rebels was not over. IS seized Sirte in June 2015 after it was driven out of Derna, its first stronghold in Libya.

- BATTLE FOR RAQA: On November 5, 2016, a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters launched an operation to capture IS's de facto Syrian capital. On May 10, 2017, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the city of Tabqa and an adjacent dam, the last big town before Raqa.

- AL-BAB: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels announced in February that they had taken full control of the northern town, the last IS bastion in Aleppo province, after weeks of deadly fighting.

- DABIQ: Syrian rebels backed by Turkish warplanes and artillery captured Dabiq in October 2016. Under IS control since August 2014, Dabiq has ideological significance because of a prophecy that Christian and Muslim forces will battle there at the end of times.

- JARABULUS: Turkish troops and Syrian rebels swept almost unopposed into the border town on August 24, 2016, during Operation Euphrates Shield, which also targets Kurdish militia.

- MANBIJ: On August 6, 2016, a coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters backed by US air strikes recaptured Manbij following a two-month battle. IS had seized the town in 2014 and used it as a hub for moving jihadists to and from Europe. It also controlled a key IS supply route.

- PALMYRA: IS seized the ancient town in May 2015. It blew up UNESCO-listed Roman-era temples and looted ancient relics. Syrian regime forces backed by Russian warplanes and allied militia ousted IS in March 2016, but jihadist fighters won back control in December before being expelled a second time in March.

- KOBANE: The Kurdish town in northern Syria became a symbol of the fight against IS. The jihadists were driven out by US-backed Kurdish forces in January 2015 after more than four months of fighting.

- BATTLE FOR MOSUL: Iraqi forces launched a major offensive to take back Mosul on October 17, 2016. After a broad, coalition-backed offensive lasting nearly nine months, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in the city on Sunday.

- QAYYARAH: Iraqi forces backed by coalition aircraft retook Qayyarah in August 2016, providing Baghdad with a platform to assault Mosul, the country's second city 60 kilometres (37 miles) to the north.

- RAMADI/FALLUJAH: The capital of Anbar, Iraq's largest province, Ramadi was declared fully recaptured in February 2016. Neighbouring Fallujah, the first Iraqi city seized by IS in January 2014, was reclaimed in June 2016.

- SINJAR: Iraqi Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition air strikes recaptured the northern town of Sinjar in November 2015. The jihadists there killed and abducted thousands from the Yazidi minority.

- TIKRIT: The hometown of late dictator Saddam Hussein, north of Baghdad, fell in June 2014, soon after Mosul. It was retaken in March 2015 in an operation by Iraqi troops, police and Shiite-dominated paramilitary forces.

Here is a look at how the IS "caliphate" has been rolled back with defeats in Iraq and Syria, as well as in Libya:

Its other main stronghold of Raqa, in Syria, is also under attack from forces backed by a US-led coalition.

Discreet in his youth and invisible as the world's most wanted man, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi rose through the ranks quietly and patiently to become global jihad's undisputed supremo.

The reclusive jihadist chief made his only known public appearance as "caliph" at Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul, where on Sunday Iraq declared victory over Baghdadi's Islamic State group after a gruelling battle.

That appearance made the mosque a symbol of IS rule, and the jihadists did not allow it to be captured intact, blowing it and its famed leaning minaret up in June as Iraqi forces closed in.

The 46-year-old Iraqi-born leader of the IS, nicknamed "The Ghost", has not been seen in public since his 2014 visit to the mosque, and the fortunes of his "caliphate" have since made a drastic turn for the worse.

The world's most-wanted man has been rumoured wounded or killed a number of times in the past, and while he was said to have left Mosul earlier this year , his whereabouts were never confirmed.

- Introvert -

His low profile -- a perfect antithesis to Osama bin Laden -- is partly what Baghdadi, who has a $25-million US bounty on his head, has owed his rise as well as his survival to.

The man who in 2014 became the overlord of a jihadist state ruling over millions of inhabitants was born Ibrahim Awad al-Badri to a modest family in Samarra, north of Baghdad.

Baghdadi's high school results were too modest to undertake a law degree and his eyesight too bad to join the army so he moved to the capital to study Islam, settling in the neighbourhood of Tobchi.

After US-led forces invaded Iraq in 2003, he founded his own insurgent outfit.

It never carried out major attacks, however, and by the time he was arrested in February 2004 and detained at the Camp Bucca facility, he was still very much a second or third-tier jihadist.

- Strategist -

The US prison in southern Iraq, which was later dubbed "the University of Jihad", was where he started showing signs of the leader he is now.

He was released at the end of 2004 for lack of evidence. Iraqi security services arrested him twice subsequently, in 2007 and 2012, but let him go because they did not know who he was.

In 2005, he pledged allegiance to Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the brutal leader of one of IS's many previous incarnations.

Zarqawi was killed in 2006 and Baghdadi took over from his successor, who was also eliminated, in 2010.

He revived the fortunes of Iraq's struggling Al-Qaeda affiliate, the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), turning it into the independent IS group, expanding into Syria in 2013 and then launching its sweeping offensive in Iraq in 2014.

Baghdadi grew up in a family divided between a religious clan and another of officers loyal to Saddam Hussein's secular Baath party.

- Rapist -

Years later, his masterstroke as a jihadist leader was arguably to incorporate the ex-Baathists his predecessors had either fought or ignored into his organisation.

It gave his leadership the military legitimacy he personally lacked and formed a solid backbone for the future IS group, whose extremist religious propaganda was combined with formidable guerrilla efficiency.

Uncharismatic and an average orator, Baghdadi was described by his repudiated ex-wife Saja al-Dulaimi, who now lives in Lebanon, as a "normal family man" who was good with children.

Baghdadi is thought to have had three wives, Asma al-Kubaysi, Isra al-Qaysi -- from Iraq and Syria -- and another, more recent, from the Gulf.

He has also been accused of having repeatedly raped girls and women he kept as sex slaves, including a pre-teen Yazidi girl and the US aid worker Kayla Mueller who was subsequently killed.

After Mosul, other Iraqi territory still in IS hands

Baghdad (AFP) July 9, 2017 - Even after the recapture of Mosul, the Islamic State group still holds significant territory in several Iraqi provinces and has the ability to carry out attacks in government-held areas.

Here are some of the key areas still controlled by the jihadists, the recapture and control of which pose political as well as military challenges:

Tal Afar

A town located between Mosul and the Syrian border that had an estimated population of around 200,000 before IS seized it in the summer of 2014.

Tal Afar was a Shiite Muslim-majority enclave in the mostly Sunni Muslim area with an overwhelmingly Turkmen population before its capture by IS.

"Tal Afar itself is going to be a bit like Mosul, it's going to be... sort of a quite conventional clearance operation," said Michael Knights of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

But the issue of which forces will participate, and who will control it after it is retaken, are potential sources of conflict.

"Shiite militia insistence on controlling the Turkmen (town) of Tal Afar juxtaposed with US and Turkish refusal to allow the Shiite militias to participate" are among the conditions that could lead to conflict in the future, said Patrick Martin of the Institute for the Study of War.

Hawijah

A town in Iraq's Kirkuk that is the centre of a large IS-held area in a province that is otherwise controlled by Kurdish forces.

Security forces entered an anti-government protest camp in the Hawijah area in April 2013, sparking clashes that killed dozens, a key event in a surge in violence in Iraq that culminated in an IS offensive that overran swathes of the country the following year.

"Political challenges are preventing the Hawijah operation from starting," Martin said.

"The convergence of Iraqi Kurdish forces, who seek to control Kirkuk and its oil resources, Iraqi Shiite militias who seek to prevent Kurdish separatism and Iraqi government forces could lead to instability in recaptured Kirkuk," he said.

Hawijah is "part of a threat complex that is an island of ungoverned space in the middle of north-central Iraq. And it's a complicated, big, long-term problem," Knights said.

He said clearing Hawijah will likely be left until last.

Western Anbar

IS holds a string of territory along the Euphrates River valley in Anbar province, including the Al-Qaim area on the Syrian border.

While Iraqi forces have recaptured Ramadi and Fallujah, the two main population centres in Anbar, this territory closer to the border with Syria will be difficult to defend once recaptured.

"Holding the border and preventing (IS) infiltration of western Anbar's expansive deserts with limited manpower will be a serious challenge" for Iraqi forces, Martin said.

Knights agreed. Syrian border areas "are really dangerous areas where IS could throw... a tank company over the border and just overrun you and smash you to bits if you're not careful."

Successfully defending the small border forts in western Anbar will require sensors on the border to detect intruders and military forces that can respond quickly on the ground or with air strikes, Knights said.

Government-held areas

Iraqi forces have retaken three cities and numerous towns and villages from IS, but the jihadists still have a presence in government-held areas and are able to carry out frequent attacks on civilians and security forces personnel.

"By the time we liberate all these openly (IS)-controlled areas, they're gonna have a whole bunch of re-clearing to do," said Knights.

He gave Diyala province -- where IS has undergone a resurgence since the province's announced recapture in 2015 -- as an example of what may happen in other areas.

IS's predecessor, the Islamic State of Iraq, was also dealt major military setbacks in past years, but widespread Sunni Arab anger with the government combined with the Syrian civil war to set the stage for its resurgence.

While IS has suffered a series of military defeats, Iraq will have to successfully navigate issues including political reconciliation with Sunnis and reconstruction of recaptured areas to head off future conflict.

Mosul, Iraq (AFP) July 8, 2017







