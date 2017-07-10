Bahrain signs contract with Lockheed for sniper targeting pods



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 10, 2017



Bahrain has signed a $22.5 million contract with Lockheed Martin for Sniper Advanced Targetin Pod systems for its defense forces' F-16 Fighting Falcon jets.

The contract includes the targeting pods, spare parts and equipment needed to integrate the system with the F-16. The pod deliveries will begin in early 2018, with Bahrain being the 22nd operator of the system.

"Sniper ATP will provide the BDF with critical targeting capability and will support greater overall mission success," Paul Lemmon, vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in a press release.

"With demand for Sniper ATP continuing to grow worldwide, we are committed to maintaining the pod's proven reliability and sustainability."

The Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod combines sensor detection with laser and GPS-targeting information to precision guided weapons. It can also serve in a surveillance role to provide exact locations of targets.

It uses forward looking Infrared sensors and high-definition television cameras to detect and designate targets for equipped planes and ground forces. The Sniper pod system has been in active service since 2005 and can be mounted on a multiple types of aircraft.

