Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Balloons and drones and clouds
 by Staff Writers
 Albuquerque NM (SPX) Aug 16, 2017


Sandia National Laboratories unmanned aerial system expert Dave Novick examines an octocopter prior to the first joint balloon-UAS test in May. Image courtesy Randy Montoya.

Last week, researchers at Sandia National Laboratories flew a tethered balloon and an unmanned aerial system, colloquially known as a drone, together for the first time to get Arctic atmospheric temperatures with better location control than ever before. In addition to providing more precise data for weather and climate models, being able to effectively operate UASs in the Arctic is important for national security.

"Operating UASs in the remote, harsh environments of the Arctic will provide opportunities to harden the technologies in ways that are directly transferable to the needs of national security in terms of robustness and reliability," said Jon Salton, a Sandia robotics manager. "Ultimately, integrating the specialized operational and sensing needs required for Arctic research will transfer to a variety of national security needs."

Information on temperature of the atmosphere is critical for predicting the weather, monitoring severe weather and improving climate models. Unlike tethered balloons or weather balloons, UASs don't require helium, a nonrenewable resource, and can take off with less preparation.

Thus, they can be launched from more remote locations. Most airports already collect atmospheric temperature profiles twice a day but switching to UASs with distributed temperature sensors would be better because they would be reusable and could fly more frequently, said Sandia atmospheric scientist Dari Dexheimer.

Balloons can fly for hours, UAS can fly to precise locations
 Since 2015, Dexheimer has regularly flown tethered balloons out of Sandia's dedicated Arctic airspace on Oliktok Point, the northernmost point of Alaska's Prudhoe Bay. These 13-foot-tall balloons carry distributed temperature sensors to collect Arctic atmospheric temperature profiles, or the temperature of the air at different heights above the ground, among other atmospheric sensors. The test earlier this month was the first time Sandia has flown an octocopter in the sky above Oliktok Point.

"The UAS and the balloon really complement each other in that the UAS has a smaller flight time, but it's much more spatially diverse. The tethered balloon can stay up for a long time, giving you a lot of data, but it's not easily mobile," said Dexheimer. The balloon is blown by the wind, to the limits of the tether, but the UAS can be directed to precise GPS coordinates.

Earlier this summer, Dexheimer and the UAS flight team, led by Diane Callow, tested the joint UAS-balloon setup at Sandia. They overcame a series of technical challenges including figuring out how to best secure and reel out the four-football-field long distributed temperature sensor cable while making sure it doesn't get tangled in the UAS's rotors.

They also worked out the logistics of operating the balloon and the system at the same time. To avoid bumping into each other or tangling the cables, the balloon was tethered downwind and the UAS stayed at least 100 feet away from it.

Cool sensors for cool science
 The distributed temperature sensor is an angel hair pasta-thick fiber-optic cable. By seeing how light bends in the cable, Dexheimer can calculate the temperature of that part of the cloud. This measurement has a resolution of 1 meter, and she sends a light pulse every 30 seconds. This gives Dexheimer and climate modelers an unprecedented level of detail on the temperature of the atmosphere.

In addition to the temperature sensor, the tethered balloon carries special supercooled liquid water sensors. Supercooled liquid water is pure water that remains a liquid below its freezing point because it has nothing to crystalize upon. It is important because clouds containing a lot of supercooled liquid water behave differently from normal clouds, sticking around for days and even acting like a blanket to warm the surface below. Better understanding of these kinds of mixed-phase clouds is important for more accurate climate models.

The sensors are vibrating wires upon which supercooled liquid water can freeze. As the ice builds up, the vibration slows, and this tells researchers how much supercooled liquid water is present in that part of the cloud.

For the project's next steps, the team hopes to add these supercooled liquid water sensors to a fixed-wing UAS and fly the UAS into the clouds. They hope to see how much the UAS ices up, determine how to mitigate the effects of icing and eventually collect useful data on cloud conditions with more spatial control than the balloon could get.

Both the cloud temperature and supercooled liquid water content can be compared between the UAS and the balloon as well as with data from ground-based Atmospheric Radiation Measurement sensors also at Oliktok Point. Sandia manages the ARM North Slope of Alaska site as part of the ARM Climate Research Facility, a national scientific user facility funded through the Department of Energy's Office of Science.

"Our ability to run UASs as well as tethered balloon operations in the Arctic, and our ability to combine those measurements and computer modeling in innovative ways, allows us to really put the Oliktok facility to use for the national security and science communities," said Lori Parrott, manager of atmospheric sciences at Sandia.

Sandia is not the only institution using Oliktok Point to test UASs in extreme Arctic conditions; other institutions also fly UAS systems at Oliktok. For example, the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration flew its UASs at Oliktok Point this summer through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Sandia. They have a testing facility at Toolik Lake about 130 miles south, but access to the restricted airspace Sandia manages over the Beaufort Sea at Oliktok is invaluable, said Parrott.

Discussions are underway with other potential users across multiple federal agencies. Parrott said, "The 700-mile-long restricted airspace that Sandia manages for DOE has strategic importance because it can allow scientists to conduct experiments and exercises over Arctic waters without risk to human-piloted aircraft. Flights for search-and-rescue exercises, data collection on ice or atmospheric conditions, or testing technology, would otherwise be very difficult to conduct."

The project combining UASs and tethered balloons was supported by Sandia internal funding.

UAV NEWS
Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon
 Washington (AFP) Aug 14, 2017
 An Iranian drone with no lights on flew close to US aircraft operating in the Gulf, US officials said Monday, in what they called an "unsafe and unprofessional" incident. The Sunday night event saw an Iranian QOM-1 drone fly within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of aircraft based on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier operating in international waters, Navy spokesman Lieutenant Ian McConnaughey said in ... read more
Related Links
 Sandia National Laboratories
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials
UAV NEWS
General Dynamics receives submarine missile fire control contract

 N.Korean missiles based on motor from ex-Soviet plant: report

 Thailand lined up for Harpoon missile buy worth $24.9M

 Raytheon receives $66.4 million contract for SM-3 Block IIA missile
UAV NEWS
Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon

 Drones reporting for work

 Pentagon says it has released guidelines for shooting down civilian drones

 Raytheon receives $25.9M contract for Global Hawk sensor upgrades
UAV NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Joint Stars aircraft getting communications upgrade

 Army orders Falcon III HMS radios from Harris
UAV NEWS
Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

 Trump says transgender ban a 'great favor' to military

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Northrop Grumman receives $57.7M contract for IED jammers
UAV NEWS
Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
UAV NEWS
US rallies LatAm on Venezuela after Trump military warning

 Now Chinese army takes aim at 'King of Glory'

 Poland 'centre of gravity' for US army in Europe: commander

 North Korea: Trump fire talk singes Tillerson's wings
UAV NEWS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement