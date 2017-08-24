Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 24, 2017
Two U.S. companies, Battelle and Dedrone, have joined forces to create a system that combines drone detection capabilities with defeat technology.
Battelle will leverage its DroneDefender system with Dedrone's platform alert technology to protect critical infrastructure, the companies announced on Thursday.
"We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with a proven detection capability and bring a more comprehensive solution to our customers while continuing to focus on our effective defeat products," Dan Stamm, manager of counter-UAS programs at Battelle, said in a press release.
Added Joerg Lamprecht, chief executive officer and co-founder of California-based Dedrone: "The Department of Defense must prepare for a vast spectrum of airspace threats, including drones and other UAS. With their best in class defeat technology, Battelle is an ideal partner to our detection program, and together we look forward to developing proactive solutions that protect military and government airspace."
Battelle's DroneDefender is a man-portable, inexpensive and lightweight point-and-shoot system. It is restricted to use by federal authorities under a strict permitting process. More than 200 units have been sold so far to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and international customers.
Dedrone's drone detection software platform analyzes data from passive sensors to identify the characteristics of each drone, provide warning of their presence and map the flight path. The technology has been used to protect CitiField, the home stadium of the New York Mets, Suffolk County Prison in Long Island, N.Y., and the 2016 Presidential Debates, according to the company.
The agreement between the two companies is a non-binding, non-exclusive partnership to collaborate and explore technology synergies.
