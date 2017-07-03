Belgium to acquire troop transport vehicles



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017



Belgium's Council of Ministers have approved a request by Minister of Defense Steven Vandeput to acquire 199 Light Troop Transport Vehicles.

The purchase, approved on Friday, was part of an urgent renewal of vehicles operated by the country's Special Operations Forces and obtained in the early 1990s.

The Ministry of Defense said special operation forces act with speed, autonomy and flexibility, so it was necessary to equip them with vehicles that could be transported by air and by water.

The full purchase will include 199 standard platform vehicles, 175 mission modules that can be installed on the standard platform, and 42 ballistic protection kits and accompanying vehicle armament, including grenade launchers.

Ambulance versions of the LATV would be included with the purchase order, as would technical assistance.

The vehicles contracted would be delivered beginning in 2019.

