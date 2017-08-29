Black Construction wins Guam contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
(UPI) Aug 29, 2017
The Guam-based subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corporation has been tapped to design and build a live-fire training range complex on the island for the U.S. Navy, the company announced on Tuesday.
The range contract given to Black Construction Corporation carries a value of about $78 million. It was issued by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command at Northwest Field, Naval Support Activity Andersen in Guam.
Under the contract, Black Construction will design and build four live-fire range training complex and support structures, including a range maintenance building, a known-distance rifle/pistol range administration building, an area distribution node with a radio frequency communication tower and two surface radar/camera sites.
Work under the award will begin in October and is expected to be substantially completed by late 2020, the company said in a press release.
Guam, located in the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, has been a U.S. Territory since 1898. The island is host to U.S. Navy and Air Force bases
Koror, Palau (AFP) Aug 24, 2017
The United States has announced plans to install radar systems in Palau, a move that will increase its monitoring ability in the western Pacific region recently rocked by threats from North Korea. In a joint statement, the US Defense Department and the Palau government said they were working to finalise the location of radar towers on the archipelago nation of 22,000 people. "The radar s ... read more
|
