Black Construction wins Guam contract



by Richard Tomkins



(UPI) Aug 29, 2017



The Guam-based subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corporation has been tapped to design and build a live-fire training range complex on the island for the U.S. Navy, the company announced on Tuesday.

The range contract given to Black Construction Corporation carries a value of about $78 million. It was issued by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command at Northwest Field, Naval Support Activity Andersen in Guam.

Under the contract, Black Construction will design and build four live-fire range training complex and support structures, including a range maintenance building, a known-distance rifle/pistol range administration building, an area distribution node with a radio frequency communication tower and two surface radar/camera sites.

Work under the award will begin in October and is expected to be substantially completed by late 2020, the company said in a press release.

Guam, located in the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, has been a U.S. Territory since 1898. The island is host to U.S. Navy and Air Force bases

