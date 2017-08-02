Blast at rebel Georgian arms depot injures 50: Russia media

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
More than 50 people were injured Wednesday as explosions tore through a munitions dump in the Moscow-backed breakaway Abkhazia region of Georgia, Russian news agencies reported.
The explosions occurred at the facility in Primorskiy, near the Black Sea, the region's health minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia told the agencies.
Nineteen holidaying Russians were among those who needed hospital treatment, most of whom had been hit by shrapnel.
All the injured were in stable condition, Tsakhnakia added.
The separatist province's interior minister Aslan Kobakhia confirmed no one had been killed at its munitions store on the shore of the Black Sea.
Abkhazia is internationally recognised as part of the tiny ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, but has claimed independence since a conflict after the collapse of the USSR.
Russia recognised the subtropical region -- along with another province South Ossetia -- as separate countries after a brief 2008 war with Georgia.
Moscow has thousands of troops stationed in the regions in what Georgia calls a military "occupation", and supports the two provinces financially.
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
LOC Performance has received a $49.1 million modification to an existing contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle modification kits and installation. The modification, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, is for the acquisition and modification work of 276 Bradley Engineering Change Proposal 1 kits and two sets of spare parts. This will be used to upgrade Bradley Fighting Vehi ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement