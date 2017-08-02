Blast at rebel Georgian arms depot injures 50: Russia media



by Staff Writers



Moscow (AFP) Aug 2, 2017



More than 50 people were injured Wednesday as explosions tore through a munitions dump in the Moscow-backed breakaway Abkhazia region of Georgia, Russian news agencies reported.

The explosions occurred at the facility in Primorskiy, near the Black Sea, the region's health minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia told the agencies.

Nineteen holidaying Russians were among those who needed hospital treatment, most of whom had been hit by shrapnel.

All the injured were in stable condition, Tsakhnakia added.

The separatist province's interior minister Aslan Kobakhia confirmed no one had been killed at its munitions store on the shore of the Black Sea.

Abkhazia is internationally recognised as part of the tiny ex-Soviet nation of Georgia, but has claimed independence since a conflict after the collapse of the USSR.

Russia recognised the subtropical region -- along with another province South Ossetia -- as separate countries after a brief 2008 war with Georgia.

Moscow has thousands of troops stationed in the regions in what Georgia calls a military "occupation", and supports the two provinces financially.

