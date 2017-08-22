Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Boeing, Northrop Grumman receive development contracts for new ICBM
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017


Boeing and Northrop Grumman have received $349.2 million and $328.6 million contracts respectively for the development of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent replacement for the LGM-30G Minuteman III ballistic missile.

The contracts are to run until Aug. 20, 2020, when one of the two companies will be selected to finish the program. Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin have all been competing to develop the new missile.

The Ground Based Strategic Deterrent is the U.S. Air Force effort to replace the venerable Minuteman III ICBM which is nearing the end of its effective lifespan.

Variants of the Minuteman series of ICBMs have been in service since the early 1960s. Much of its components are over 50 years old and the Air Force says a replacement is vital to maintain the U.S. nuclear "triad" of ground, air and sea deployed nuclear weapons.

The GDSM program is still in its early stages and is expected to start entering service in 2027 and is planned to be the primary U.S. ICBM until at least 2075.

The new missile is part of a wider effort to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal which includes programs like the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and a possible new air-launched nuclear-tipped cruise missile.

The current Minuteman III is an underground silo-launched missile armed with nuclear warheads with a yield of up to 350 kilotons. It has a range of well over 6,000 miles, although the exact maximum range is classified.

The Miniuteman III can carry up to three multiple independent reentry vehicle warheads but is restricted to one per missile by treaty. The United States currently has 450 Minuteman III ICBMs in service.

NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin receives contract for Trident II nuclear missile
 Washington (UPI) Aug 17, 2017
 The Defense Department has awarded Lockheed Martin Space Systems a $21.9 million modification to an existing U.S. Navy contract for support of the Trident II D5 submarine launched ballistic missile. The work will be split between Sunnyvale, Calif., Cape Canaveral, Fla. and other locations across the U.S. with an expected completion date of Sept. 30 2017. The Trident II D5 is the ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test
NUKEWARS
Air Force successfully launches LRASM missile from B-1B Lancer

 Raytheon receives $104.9M contract for Griffin missiles

 Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy

 Kiev says engine type 'used in N.Korea missiles' made for Russia
NUKEWARS
Do video game players make the best unmanned pilots

 Insitu receives contract for U.S. Navy Special Warfare ScanEagle support

 U.S. military to buy counter-drone radars from RADA

 Mobile Force Protection Aims to Thwart Adversaries' Small Unmanned Aircraft
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
NUKEWARS
Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates

 University of Florida, US Army develop model for lighter armor

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Lockheed wins Special Operations logistics contract
NUKEWARS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
NUKEWARS
Erdogan says top Turkish general must accept demotion

 India says China stand-off will end soon

 Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US

 New US envoy reassures Japan over security pact
NUKEWARS
How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement