Boeing to support Air Force's minuteman program

by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017
The Boeing Company has been awarded a modified contract to support a minuteman force development evaluation test flight program for the U.S. Air Force.
The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $40.6 million and modifies a previous contract award to procure mod 7 wafer instrumentation support kits.
The kits are used to enable size and weight reduction and enhance function integration for internal circuits within the LGM-30 Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile, with the ultimate goal of reducing system design cost.
The mod 7 wafer instrumentation support kits will support the minuteman force development evaluation test flight program at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Work on the contract will be performed at Boeing facilities in Utah, and is expected to be completed by May 2022.
Washington (UPI) Dec 1, 2017
Boeing says it has completed its first key review with the U.S. Air Force as part of its redesign of the intercontinental ballistic missile system, which is part of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, program. The company said Thursday that the Air Force has "validated program technical requirements" prior to entering the design and development stage of the GBSD, which is exp ... read more
