Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
Boko Haram tries to take over military base in NE Nigeria
 by Staff Writers
 Kano, Nigeria (AFP) Dec 13, 2017


Boko Haram fighters battled Nigerian soldiers for about an hour on Wednesday as they tried to take over a military base, in the latest attack against troops in the restive northeast.

A former local government official, a civilian militia member and a motorist who witnessed the shooting said the Islamist militants tried to storm the outpost in the village of Mainok in Borno state.

Troops managed to repel the attack with the help of reinforcements but it comes after a series of similar raids targeting soldiers that is likely to stoke fears of a resurgence.

Lawan Bukar Wasaram, a former chairman of the Kaga district where Mainok is located, said "large numbers" of Boko Haram militants tried to take over the base.

"So far, 14 of the attackers have been killed and two of their (pick-up) trucks impounded," he told AFP. "The situation has been brought under control by troops."

A leader of the civilian militia in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of Mainok, gave a similar account, although he put the death toll at nine.

"They attempted to overrun the military base but troops fought back. They had reinforcements," he added.

Motorist Laminu Isa was travelling to Maiduguri from the capital of neighbouring Yobe state, Damaturu, when he and hundreds of other drivers were caught up in the shooting.

"We had to turn to nearby Jakana village and waited until the fighting stopped," he said.

"They came in eight pick-up trucks. We saw them when they crossed the roads and many of us stopped in panic. But they told us they weren't after civilians.

"Their main target was the military so they touched no-one among the motorists."

- Deadly road -

Isa said the gunmen came from the direction of Buni Yadi in Yobe, which links up with the Sambisa Forest in Borno -- the long-time base of factional leader Abubakar Shekau.

An increase in attacks, including against "hard" military targets, was expected as it has happened before when the Nigerian Army changed senior commanders in the northeast.

Last week, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru was redeployed after just seven months in charge.

The army maintained it was a routine transfer but it followed increased violence in recent weeks, including a suicide bombings that caused heavy civilian casualties.

At least six soldiers died in two separate Boko Haram ambushes earlier this month near Damboa, south of Maiduguri.

The upsurge in attacks could also be an indication that Boko Haram is feeling pressure and is fighting back to secure weapons, ammunition, food and supplies.

The Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road was once one of the most dangerous routes for motorists in the northeast, where at least 20,000 people have been killed in the insurgency since 2009.

In September 2013, at least 167 people were killed when Boko Haram gunmen barricaded the highway in Benisheikh, near Mainok.

Jakana and Mainok were also attacked and burnt in March 2013, killing about 80.

In September 2014, jihadists fired a rocket-propelled grenade and sprayed Mainok market with bullets.

TERROR WARS
US air strike destroys vehicle bomb outside Mogadishu
 Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
 US forces in Somalia conducted an air strike Tuesday against a bomb-laden vehicle outside Mogadishu that was deemed an "imminent threat" to the capital, officials said. The strike occurred about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Mogadishu and comes after as many as 512 people were killed in a massive truck bombing in October. "In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China

 Japan to host joint missile tracking drill amid N. Korea threat

 Israel shoots down rocket fired from Gaza: army

 Japan plans long-range missiles amid N. Korea threat: minister
TERROR WARS
UN does not confirm Iran link to Yemen missiles: report

 Raytheon awarded modified contract for AIM-120 missiles

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space
TERROR WARS
Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

 China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 'Go home' drone seeks to stop Japan overtime binge
TERROR WARS
Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised

 A better way for governments to acquire the latest in satellite technologies
TERROR WARS
U.S. Army to upgrade weapons on Abrams tanks

 Data-collecting device could make for better training of soldiers

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development

 General Dynamics tapped to destroy, dispose of rockets
TERROR WARS
Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest

 Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates

 Israel Aerospace Industries opens Mexico office

 Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract
TERROR WARS
China marks 80th anniversary of Nanjing massacre

 Stoltenberg reappointed as NATO chief until 2020

 Erdogan says officials to meet to 'finalise' Russia defence deal

 Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner
TERROR WARS
New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement