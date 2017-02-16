Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Brazil to retire its only aircraft carrier, Sao Paulo
 by Ryan Maass
 Rio De Janeiro (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


France places order for fourth Batiment multimission ship
Paris (UPI) Feb 16, 2017 -The French Ministry of Defense has confirmed it has ordered the construction of a fourth Batiment multimission ship.

French defense officials initially planned to operate three of the vessels, but decided in early 2015 to procure a fourth. The new ship is slated for delivery in 2018.

The confirmation, announced in a statement released by the French Directorate of General Armaments, comes less than a year after the country's government received its second Batiment multimission ship, or B2M. Kership, an enterprise jointly owned by Piriou and DCNS Group, is expected to deliver the third vessel in early 2017.

B2M ships are designed to perform various sovereignty missions at sea, including law enforcement, logistics, search-and-rescue operations and assisting compromised vessels. They were procured to replace the aging BATRAL-class patrol ships.

The vessels displace roughly 2,300 tons at sea, reach a speed of 13 knots, and are crewed by 20 sailors. The French governments adds the ships are capable of deploying for 30 days without refueling.

Brazil's navy will decommission its sole aircraft carrier, Sao Paulo, after concluding the vessel's maintenance costs are too high.

Navy officials made the decision to retire the aircraft carrier after studies revealed it would take 10 years to upgrade the ship. IHS Janes reports the country will make procuring a replacement the service's third-highest priority after its submarine and TamandarÃ©-class corvette programs.

In the future, the navy plans to domestically construct two new aircraft carriers, each displacing roughly 50,000 tons at sea.

According to Brazilian newspaper EstadÃPounds o, Sao Paulo's demobilization process will begin immediately, and is expected to be complete by 2020. The A-4 Skyhawk fighters accompanying the vessel will remain in service with the country's military, and will operate from the Sao Pedro de Aldeia air base.

Brazilian defense leaders have not yet decided on a final destination for Sao Paulo. The government sold its last aircraft carrier Minas Gerais for spare parts on the international market.

Sao Paulo is 56 years old, and was purchased from France in 2000. The ship began undergoing a revitalization program in 2005, but deficiencies in the engines, propulsion shaft, and other equipment prevented the project from being completed.


.





