UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017


Orbital ATK supplying Army with guidance kits for artillery
Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017 - The U.S. Army has ordered more precision guidance kits for 155mm artillery rounds from Orbital ATK under an option in an existing contract.

The new orders, announced Tuesday by the company, have a value of $123 million, ATK said. A 2016 order for the kits carried the value of $69 million.

"PGK has consistently demonstrated its reliability, performance and safety," Dan Olson, vice president and general manager for Orbital ATK's Armament Systems Division of the Defense Systems Group, said in a press release. "The PGK has been rigorously tested, but the ultimate performance test has been proven on the battlefield as our soldiers have used it to deliver responsive, accurate strikes."

The PGK kits, which improve accuracy, combine guidance and fuze function of artillery ammunition into a GPS-guided device.

ATK said that by using its PGK instead of a standard fuze rounds are delivered to within about 164 feet of the target.

Two Ajax armored vehicles have been delivered by General Dynamics Land Systems-UK to the Army for government assurance testing.

The delivery was made at a company facility to an army headquarters unit, which conducted the acceptance for both the British Army and the Defense Equipment & Support organization.

Ajax is a tracked medium-weight armored vehicle in six variants. General Dynamics was awarded a $4.73 billion contract in 2014 to deliver 589 Ajax vehicles to the army.

Prior to delivery of the two vehicles for government testing, the army's testing team undertook a range of training courses covering such things as driving and maintenance, vehicle commanding and operating the self-defence weapon system. This training was delivered by General Dynamics Land Systems-UK.

"The AJAX program represents the UK's biggest single order of armored vehicles in a generation and is making good progress," Defense Equipment and Support Director Land Equipment Maj. Gen. Robert Talbot-Rice said in a press release. "We remain on track to deliver this battle-winning capability, which sits at the heart of the British Army's new Strike Brigades, into service in 2020."

The range of AJAX variants will allow the army to conduct sustained full-spectrum and network-enabled operations.

