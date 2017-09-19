UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017
Two Ajax armored vehicles have been delivered by General Dynamics Land Systems-UK to the Army for government assurance testing.
The delivery was made at a company facility to an army headquarters unit, which conducted the acceptance for both the British Army and the Defense Equipment & Support organization.
Ajax is a tracked medium-weight armored vehicle in six variants. General Dynamics was awarded a $4.73 billion contract in 2014 to deliver 589 Ajax vehicles to the army.
Prior to delivery of the two vehicles for government testing, the army's testing team undertook a range of training courses covering such things as driving and maintenance, vehicle commanding and operating the self-defence weapon system. This training was delivered by General Dynamics Land Systems-UK.
"The AJAX program represents the UK's biggest single order of armored vehicles in a generation and is making good progress," Defense Equipment and Support Director Land Equipment Maj. Gen. Robert Talbot-Rice said in a press release. "We remain on track to deliver this battle-winning capability, which sits at the heart of the British Army's new Strike Brigades, into service in 2020."
The range of AJAX variants will allow the army to conduct sustained full-spectrum and network-enabled operations.
Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017
Saab Defense Group will be displaying its business unit Barracuda's Mobile Camouflage System at the Defense and Security Equipment International 2017 trade show, the company announced on Wednesday. The Mobile Camouflage System is designed to be applied to vehicles in several varieties to provide infrared, thermal and radar masking protection against enemy sensors. It can be applied in d ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement