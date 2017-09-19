UK testing Ajax vehicles;supplies US Army buys Orbital ATK artillery guidance kits

Washington (UPI) Sep 19, 2017 - The U.S. Army has ordered more precision guidance kits for 155mm artillery rounds from Orbital ATK under an option in an existing contract.

The new orders, announced Tuesday by the company, have a value of $123 million, ATK said. A 2016 order for the kits carried the value of $69 million.

"PGK has consistently demonstrated its reliability, performance and safety," Dan Olson, vice president and general manager for Orbital ATK's Armament Systems Division of the Defense Systems Group, said in a press release. "The PGK has been rigorously tested, but the ultimate performance test has been proven on the battlefield as our soldiers have used it to deliver responsive, accurate strikes."

The PGK kits, which improve accuracy, combine guidance and fuze function of artillery ammunition into a GPS-guided device.

ATK said that by using its PGK instead of a standard fuze rounds are delivered to within about 164 feet of the target.