Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CYBER WARS
British MPs ask Twitter for details on Russian-linked accounts
 by Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Nov 3, 2017


A House of Commons committee investigating "fake news" and its influence on British politics asked Twitter on Friday for details of Russian-linked accounts, days after making a similar request of Facebook.

Damian Collins, the chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport committee, noted evidence the Internet giant had provided to the US Congress about Russian-backed content aimed at meddling in last year's presidential election.

"During the hearings, it became clear that your organisation has discovered 2,752 accounts related to the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency," he wrote to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey.

"It has subsequently emerged that some of these accounts were also posting content that relates to the politics of the United Kingdom.

"Any interference by foreign actors in the democratic process of the United Kingdom is clearly a serious matter."

He asked for "a list of accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency and any other Russian-linked accounts that it (Twitter) has removed and examples of any posts from these accounts that are linked to the United Kingdom".

Collins asked for the information by the end of November.

The MP wrote to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg last month requesting details "relating to any adverts and pages paid for, or set up by, Russia-linked accounts" relating to last year's Brexit vote or the June 2017 general election.

Collins told AFP at the time that he plans to hold hearings at the British embassy in Washington early next year, with the aim of having social media bosses appear before the committee.

ar/pg

Facebook

CYBER WARS
Amid soaring profits, Facebook vows to curb abuse
 San Francisco (AFP) Nov 2, 2017
 Facebook on Wednesday reported that profits leapt on booming revenue from online ads in the third quarter, topping investor forecasts and buoying shares already at record highs. The leading social network said it made a profit of $4.7 billion in the quarter that ended on September 30, a jump of 79 percent from the same period a year earlier. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg used the updat ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

 Lockheed Martin to develop missile defense tools under DoD deal
CYBER WARS
Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system

 Brazil orders man-portable air defense system from Saab

 Royal Canadian Air Force to buy air-to-air missiles from U.S.

 Iran says to continue developing ballistic missiles
CYBER WARS
Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water

 Boeing invests in autonomous flight technology company

 Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept
CYBER WARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
CYBER WARS
US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 CACI International to support Army C4ISR
CYBER WARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
CYBER WARS
As China aims for 'world-class army', Asia starts to worry

 Trump readies for high-stakes Asia trip

 Japan PM Abe begins new term with vow to increase North Korea pressure

 China crowns Xi with name once reserved for Mao Zedong
CYBER WARS
New research explore the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology

 Researchers reveal the effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue

 Metal-silicone microstructures could enable new flexible optical and electrical devices



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement