British air force opens ground combat to women
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (UPI) Sep 1, 2017


The Royal Air Force on Friday became the first British military service to open up all roles to both men and women.

Women can now join the RAF's ground fighting force after the government lifted the ban on females serving in close combat roles.

The 2,000-strong RAF Regiment is deployed to protect bases and airfields across the world. It has sustained casualties in Afghanistan.

"Individuals who are capable of meeting the standards for the regiment will be given the opportunity to serve, regardless of their gender," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said in July when he announced the move.

"This is a defining moment for the RAF, as it becomes the first service to have every trade and branch open to both genders."

The RAF allowed women to fly fast jet combat units back in the 1990s.

At present women make up 10 percent of the RAF.

The British government announced in July 2016 that all three services would open up ground close combat roles to women.

The infantry and the Royal Marines are to open recruitment to women by the end of 2018.

