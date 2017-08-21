Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Builder's trials completed on Freedom-class LCS Little Rock
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017


USS Porter in resupply exercise with Turkish Navy in the Black Sea
Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017 - The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter has conducted a refueling and resupply mission with the Turkish Navy a day after entering the Black Sea Friday, the U.S. Navy said on Monday.

Ship resupply is normally conducted by U.S. vessels but the Porter used the Turkish oiler TCB YB Kudret for refueling as an exercise in resupply interoperability with the fellow NATO member's ship.

"This is an advanced maritime operation that not every navy in the world can undertake," Task Force 65 commander Capt. Tate Westbrook said in a press release.

"The importance of this interoperability with a NATO ally cannot be overstated, as it allows us to conduct sustained operations and enhance the regional security in a critical area of the world."

The Porter entered the Black Sea on Friday to conduct security operations in the 6th Fleet's area of responsibility, and readiness exercises with allied navies, including Turkey.

The Black Sea has traditionally been considered a Russian sphere of influence, and their annexation of Crimea and the continued hostilities between Ukraine and Russian back separatists have led to increased tensions in the region.

Russian aircraft have repeatedly harassed U.S. vessels in the Black Sea, including close overflights that verged on dangerous.

Builder's trials have been completed on the future Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Little Rock in Lake Michigan by an industry team, Lockheed Martin announced on Monday.

The LCS 9 Little Rock went through a series of tests and evaluations of its primary systems and propulsion, including reaching flank speeds of over 40 knots.

"These are complex vessels, and I'm proud of our workforce, who have the knowledge and expertise it takes to design, build and test these American warships," Lockheed Littoral Combat Ships and Systems vice president Joe North said in a press release.

Builder's trials verify the ship before it goes through acceptance instructions and demonstrations for the U.S. Navy pending delivery.

Four Freedom-class LCS vessels have been delivered to the Navy by Lockheed, with the Little Rock and eight others in various stages of production. They will serve alongside the larger Independence-class LCS produced by Austal USA.

The LCS classes of ships are designed to operate close to shore for patrol, interdiction, mine-countermeasures, undersea warfare operations and other missions. The ships' modular design is meant to be outfitted based on mission requirements.

The Freedom-class mounts a Mk 110 57mm gun, two Bushmaster 30mm cannons, and RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles for point-defense against low-flying and sea-skimming targets like anti-ship missiles.

It was designed for carrying the cancelled Non-Line Of Sight missile for surface targets but the launch equipment has since been removed.

The Navy has also released requirements for a frigate-class vessel due to dissatisfaction with the LCS program. LCS's are considered too under-armed, under-crewed, and narrowly focused to fully fulfill the role of frigates in the Navy as planned.

BAE bids for Australian ship building deal
 Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017
 BAE Systems Australia has entered its bid to build nine anti-submarine warfare frigates for the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced on Thursday. The frigates for the country's SEA 5000 Future Frigate program are part of a company effort to partner with the government to develop a long-term ship building strategy. BAE Systems' offering is for a variant of the Type 26 Glob
