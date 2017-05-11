Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
CAE wins UAV training contract
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017


A training solution for remotely piloted aircraft is to be provided to the military of the United Arab Emirates by Canada's CAE Inc.

The five-year contract, awarded by the General Headquarters of the United Arab Emirates, is worth about $40.85 million.

"Remotely piloted aircraft have been proven as an indispensable asset in modern combat operations, and like all platforms they require skilled and proficient aircrews who are prepared for a range of missions," said Ian Bell, CAE's vice president and general manager, Middle East/Asia-Pacific. "We are pleased the UAE has once again selected CAE as its training systems integrator, and look forward to working closely with the UAE Air Force as we develop and deliver a world-class turnkey training solution for these unmanned systems."

CAE said its training solution will include academic, simulator, and live flying training for the UAE Air Force's fleet of RPA systems.

CAE will establish training center and design and develop courseware and curriculum. Fundamental courses for RPA pilots and sensor operators will be provided as well as courses specific to the UAE Air Force's medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) RPA platforms.

CAE said to support training, a full suite of synthetic training equipment -- desktop trainers, sensor operator trainers, Unmanned Aerial System mission trainers and high-fidelity, type-specific mission trainers – will be supplied along with instruction from CAE instructors.

CAE Maritime Middle East LLC, the company's local subsidiary, will be the prime contractor.

http://www.cae.com/CAE-awarded-contract-to-provide-comprehensive-RPA-training-solution-to-UAE-Air-Force-Air-Defence

Germany to reactivate Leopard 2 tanks
 Washington (UPI) May 9, 2017
