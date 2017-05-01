CIA chief in S.Korea for 'internal meeting': US embassy

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Seoul (AFP) May 1, 2017
CIA director Mike Pompeo was in South Korea Monday for an "internal meeting", the US embassy in Seoul confirmed, following reports of an unannounced visit as tensions mount over growing nuclear threats from the North.
South Korea's largest daily Chosun Ilbo reported Monday that Pompeo arrived in Seoul at the weekend and held back-to-back closed-door meetings with the head of the South's spy agency and senior presidential officials.
Citing multiple intelligence sources, it said the CIA chief provided a detailed briefing on the Trump administration's policy on Pyongyang and assessed the internal situation of the North Korean leadership.
The report added that Pompeo also exchanged views on the outlook for Seoul-Washington ties after South Korea's May 9 presidential elections.
An official at the US embassy confirmed that the CIA chief was in South Korea, but said he had a limited itinerary.
"The CIA director and his wife are in Seoul for an internal meeting with the United States Forces Korea and embassy officials," he said.
"He is not meeting with any Blue House officials, nor is he meeting with any political candidates," he added, declining to elaborate further about any other possible meetings.
Pompeo's trip comes amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula following a series of missile tests by the North and speculation that Pyongyang could be preparing to conduct another nuclear test.
Pyonyang's latest attempted show of force was a failed missile test on Saturday that came just hours after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pressed the UN Security Council for more pressure to push the North into abandoning its weapons programme.
The tensions have also triggered some friction between Seoul and Washington, after Trump suggested in a recent interview that the South should pay for the THAAD anti-missile system that the US is deploying on its ally's territory.
Washington (AFP) April 30, 2017
Donald Trump thinks Chinese President Xi Jinping is "putting pressure" on North Korea, the US president said in an interview to air Sunday, as tensions mount over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. If North Korea carries out a nuclear test "I would not be happy," Trump told the CBS television network's "Face the Nation" program. "And I can tell you also, I don't believe that the p ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement