Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017
Canada is purchasing new general purpose machine guns from Colt Canada to replace C6 machine guns now in use, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced on Wednesday.
The contract for 1,148 new C6A1 FLEX General Purpose Machine Guns is worth more than $25.6 million. First deliveries to the Canadian Army are expected in September.
The purchase contract, under the Munitions Supply Program administered by Public Services and Procurement Canada, includes cleaning and repair kits, spare parts and slings.
"The government of Canada is committed to providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment they need to successfully carry out operations at home and abroad, Defense Minister Sajjan said Wednesday in a press release. "This purchase will replace equipment that was procured over 30 years ago and will ensure that the CAF are properly equipped and continue to be ready for operations."
The new machine gun features a polymer butt stock. Soldiers will be able to attach pointing devices and optical sighting systems to the new weapon.
Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017
Slovakia has received Saab's new Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon, becoming the first country to deploy the new variant of the weapon system. The delivery of the 84mm man-portable reusable anti-tank weapon system took place this month, Saab said Tuesday in a news release, but offered no further details of the order. Slovakia currently uses the M3 variant of the shoulder fired wea ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement