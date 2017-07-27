Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017



Canada is purchasing new general purpose machine guns from Colt Canada to replace C6 machine guns now in use, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced on Wednesday.

The contract for 1,148 new C6A1 FLEX General Purpose Machine Guns is worth more than $25.6 million. First deliveries to the Canadian Army are expected in September.

The purchase contract, under the Munitions Supply Program administered by Public Services and Procurement Canada, includes cleaning and repair kits, spare parts and slings.

"The government of Canada is committed to providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment they need to successfully carry out operations at home and abroad, Defense Minister Sajjan said Wednesday in a press release. "This purchase will replace equipment that was procured over 30 years ago and will ensure that the CAF are properly equipped and continue to be ready for operations."

The new machine gun features a polymer butt stock. Soldiers will be able to attach pointing devices and optical sighting systems to the new weapon.

