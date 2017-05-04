Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Carrier drone system undergoing testing
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017


The Unmanned Carrier Mission Control System, or UMCS, reached its first phase of testing on April 11. The program evaluated its software, communications, and advance electro-optical camera.

The project is designed to be used in drone operations for reconnaissance and refueling operations for future systems. According to the Naval Air Systems Command, the testing was conducted primarily to determine how well the system software and hardware linked up with carrier-based networks.

The system is an upgraded and adapted version of what is used on the Navy's new Zumwalt-class destroyer. It includes various versions of the Navy Sea Systems Command's Common Display System and the Common Control System.

The UMCS is designed to allow easy integration with a variety of unmanned systems using different kinds of programming and control systems.

Capt. Beau Duarte, who manages the PM-268 program, which includes the systems, said the ability to easily integrate a wide range of different programming into a single system would greatly simplify using unmanned aircraft in operations.

"We have the ability to really drive interoperability and... we have had the opportunity to leverage many existing technologies and capabilities from other Navy platforms and integrate them into this program," Duarte told Defense Systems.

The final goal will be to allow unmanned drones to refuel Navy strike fighters reliably from aircraft carriers, in addition to the standard roles of reconnaissance, attack missions and electronic-warfare missions.

UAV NEWS
Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft
 Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017
 Lockheed Martin is flying long-range endurance missions with its Fury unmanned aerial system as it prepares for low-rate production of the vehicle. Fury is a tactical Group 3 UAS with an endurance of more than 12 hours and a 100-pound payload of surveillance sensors and communications systems. "These flight tests have consistently proven that Fury is a true 'anytime, anywhere' ta ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army
UAV NEWS
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
UAV NEWS
Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

 Service Academies Swarm Challenge Live-Fly Competition Begins

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship
UAV NEWS
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV

 Information Assurance: The U.S. Military's Growing Need for What Commercial SATCOM Providers Offer

 MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear
UAV NEWS
Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract

 BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system

 U.S. Army secures contract for up to 2,500 T700 turboshaft engines

 Australian troops to receive Bertin-made chemical detectors
UAV NEWS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
UAV NEWS
China's Xi hails ties with Philippines as Duterte cools on US

 Funding for Eucom essential, NATO Supreme Commander tells U.S. Senate (SPX) May 04, 2017

 Far-right plot, abuse scandals rock German military

 Philippines' Duterte hesitant on US visit, warm on China
UAV NEWS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement