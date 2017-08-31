Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
TERROR WARS
Chechen leader evacuates 8 children and mothers from Iraq
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Sept 1, 2017


Iraq readies to retake last IS urban bastion
Baghdad (AFP) Sept 1, 2017 - Iraqi government and paramilitary forces announced Friday plans to launch an assault to retake Hawija, the last Islamic State group's urban bastion in the country, a day after recapturing Tal Afar.

Iraqi forces have now forced IS out of all its Iraqi territories except the town of Hawija, 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Baghdad, and three pockets of territory near the border with Syria.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the recapture of Tal Afar town and its surrounding areas, weeks after ousting the jihadists from Iraq's second city Mosul, bringing all of Nineveh province under government control.

"After the Tal Afar mission was successfully accomplished, the troops will head to Hawija," in oil-rich Kirkuk province, Iraq's Joint Operations Centre (JOC) said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group, dominated by Iran-backed Shiite militias, told AFP the offensive could be launched very soon.

"The operation to liberate Hawija will begin a few days after Eid al-Adha," spokesman Ahmed al-Assadi, said referring to the Muslim holiday marking the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Sunni Muslims began observing Eid al-Adha on Friday, while Iraqi Shiite Muslims will mark the start of the four-day holiday on Saturday.

The JOC said Iraqi aircraft have dropped "millions of leaflets" on Hawija to inform residents that the rule of "the terrorist gangs of IS will soon be over".

Residents were urged to "keep away" from jihadists who could become the target of air strikes by Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition.

The leaflets also called on the jihadists to "surrender and give up their weapons".

Assadi said the operation aimed at retaking from IS an area of 9,000 square kilometres (3,500 sq miles), covering the town of Hawija and surrounding the area, including eastern Shargat, a town further west.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday announced the evacuation from Iraq of eight children and four women, originating from Russia and Kazakhstan, who had been left behind in areas liberated from Islamic State group's fighters.

Kadyrov, head of the mainly Muslim region of Chechnya, wrote on Instagram that "This evening, a plane will arrive in Grozny from Iraq with the latest group of our citizens."

He specified that the plane would bring "12 people -- four women and eight children aged from six months to nine years old."

The women were all mothers of children on the plane.

Kadyrov has said the Russian government wants to return Russian women, not just children, from Iraq.

Some women went out to Iraq and Syria following their husbands who had become fighters and taking their children with them.

Interfax news agency later reported from Grozny airport that Russia's children's ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova and senior Chechen officials had met the plane carrying the 12 evacuees.

It was the largest group to be flown to Chechnya from Iraq, and the first flight to include adults. Seven children were flown back on a similar flight last month.

Kadyrov is leading a drive to return the children of parents who left Russia and other ex-Soviet countries in the region to travel to Syria and Iraq to join the jihadist group.

Iraqi police and army commanders have said that many of the foreign IS fighters who mounted a final stand in Mosul came from Russia, particularly Chechnya, and other former Soviet bloc countries.

Kadyrov has vowed to bring back all the Chechen children in Iraq, saying that "the parents of almost all of them are dead."

The Chechen strongman said those on the latest flight included a woman from Chechnya with three children and two women with sons from the Russian cities of Tver and Tyumen and a citizen of ex-Soviet Kazakhstan with three children.

Children's ombudswoman Kuznetsova told RIA Novosti that she planned to fly on to Moscow with the rescued children.

She held talks with Kadyrov in Grozny on Thursday, footage on Grozny TV showed.

The ombudswoman wrote on Facebook that while in Chechnya she met a boy who was flown back from Mosul last month after his father took him aged two to Syria in 2015 without his Chechen mother's consent.

RT state-controlled television reported in August that the Russian authorities were trying to return 48 minors from Mosul, whose parents had taken them from Russia to Syria and Iraq. It said the evacuation of the children was delayed because they lacked Russian documents.

The total of such children could be much higher as Kuznetsova has gathered a list of more than 350 children who were reportedly taken from Russia to Syria and Iraq.

After two separatist conflicts with Moscow, the largely Muslim region of Chechnya is now under the tight control of Kadyrov's feared security forces.

am/pvh

Islamic State chief Baghdadi likely still alive: US general
 Washington (AFP) Aug 31, 2017
 Elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is probably still alive and likely hiding in the Middle Euphrates River Valley, a senior US general said Thursday. "We're looking for him every day. I don't think he's dead," Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, commander of the counter-IS coalition in Iraq and Syria, told reporters in a conference call. Townsend admitted he didn't "have ... read more
