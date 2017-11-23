Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRAQ WARS
'Child marriage' bill stirs outrage in Iraq
 By Salam Faraj
 Baghdad (AFP) Nov 23, 2017


Yazidi mass grave found in Iraq's Sinjar
Mosul, Iraq (AFP) Nov 22, 2017 - Iraqi officials said they found another mass grave in the northern Sinjar region on Wednesday containing the bodies of dozens of members of the Yazidi minority killed by the Islamic State group.

"The mass grave contains the bodies of 73 people, men, women and children executed by the Islamic State group when they controlled the region," local official Chokor Melhem Elias told AFP.

He said Iraqi security forces made the latest discovery in the Rambussi area near the town of Qahtaniyya.

In 2014, IS killed thousands of Yazidis in Sinjar and kidnapped thousands of the community's women and girls as sex slaves.

The United Nations estimates 3,000 of them are still being held captive.

Kurdish fighters backed by the US-led coalition recaptured Sinjar from IS in November 2015 before Iraqi security forces took control of the region in October.

As government troops have advanced across Iraq they have uncovered dozens of mass graves holding hundreds of bodies in areas that fell under the jihadists' brutal rule.

A proposal in Iraq's parliament to scrap the minimum age for Muslim girls to marry has stirred outrage among critics who view it as a licence "to rape children".

Conservative Shiite deputies on October 31 proposed an amendment to a 1959 law that set the minimum age for marriage at 18.

The initial legislation, passed shortly after the fall of the Iraqi monarchy, transferred the right to decide on family affairs from religious authorities to the state and its judiciary.

But now the new bill looks to go back on that -- and would authorise the marriage of any girl if it had the consent of the religious leaders from the Shiite or Sunni Muslim community to which her parents belong.

In effect, it makes "the opinion of the Shiite and Sunni ulema (scholars) obligatory for judges", said a liberal independent MP, Faiq al-Sheikh, a member of Iraq's legal commission.

Historically, he recalled, Islam has allowed the marriage of pubescent girls from the age of nine, the same as Aisha when she is believed to have been married to the Prophet Mohammed.

Social media has been flooded with criticism of the parliamentary bill, ranging from outright indignation to black humour, with anger also rife on the streets.

"It's a law worthy of the Islamic State (jihadist group) that provides legal cover to the rape of children," Hadi Abbas, an army retiree in the southern city of Kut, told AFP.

Ali Lefta, a 40-year-old teacher in the port city of Basra, said it amounted to "the murder of the innocence of children" and that the bill was "the latest in a string of stupid laws based on tribal and confessional modes of thinking".

- 'Back to Middle Ages' -

In defence of the bill sponsored by his party, Ammar Toama, who heads the Shiite parliamentary group Fadila, said it "makes no mention of age and stipulates only that she (bride) must be pubescent, capable of deciding, and have the accord of her tutor and a judge".

Under the Iraqi constitution, citizens have to declare their religious affiliation on certain issues. Marriage and inheritance terms for Shiites differ from those for Sunnis.

Toama said the bill's aim was to bring the law "in line with the beliefs" of practising Muslims.

But foreign missions in Baghdad and the United Nations have been up in arms, warning against institutionalised discrimination against women and girls.

Many Iraqis like Safia Mohssen, a mother of three girls, also remain opposed and have taken to mocking the priorities of parliamentarians.

"We have war, crises, unemployment, and yet our parliament is busy with laws that violate children's rights!" she fumed. "The Islamists want to take us back to the Middle Ages."

Majeda al-Tamimi, a woman legislator, said she was confident that many of her colleagues in parliament would oppose the bill.

But whether it passes or not, women like Umm Mohammed in the conservative rural province of Zi Qar, who wed at the age of 14, said marriage was a family affair.

"Only families know when their daughter has reached puberty and at what age she can marry," said the 65-year-old Iraqi.

IRAQ WARS
Suicide car bomb kills 24 in town north of Baghdad
 Kirkuk, Iraq (AFP) Nov 21, 2017
 A suicide car bomber killed at least 24 people in an attack on a busy market in a town north of Baghdad on Tuesday, officials said. Dozens more were wounded when the attacker blew up the vehicle in the middle of the fruit and vegetable market in Tuz Khurmatu. Mayor Adel Shakur al-Bayati said 24 people were killed. A doctor at the town's general hospital put the number of wounded at 8 ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System

 Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport
IRAQ WARS
State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM
IRAQ WARS
Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.

 Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East
IRAQ WARS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
IRAQ WARS
Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE
IRAQ WARS
Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow
IRAQ WARS
US soldiers removed from W. House detail amid probe: report

 France on a mission to restore lost Middle East clout

 Forbidden City and Vatican try 'art diplomacy'

 NATO sorry after Erdogan pulls troops over Norway incident
IRAQ WARS
Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft

 Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement