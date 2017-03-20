Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister
 by Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) March 20, 2017


China warns US over arms sales to Taiwan
Beijing (AFP) March 20, 2017 - China on Monday reiterated its firm opposition to US arm sales to Taiwan, amid reports that Donald Trump's administration is preparing a large shipment of advanced weaponry for the self-ruling island.

"China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan, this is consistent and clear-cut," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

"We hope the US side fully recognises the high sensitivity and serious harmfulness of its sales to Taiwan."

She called on Washington to abide by the One-China policy and "cease Taiwan arm sales" in order to preserve Sino-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The comments, which came one day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended a visit to Beijing, followed reports in US media that Trump's government was preparing a large-scale arms package for Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

The United States is the democratically-ruled island's most powerful ally and its main arms supplier, even though the two sides do not have official diplomatic ties after Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

There have been concerns Taiwan will become a bargaining chip between the US and China since Trump angered Beijing with a protocol-busting telephone conversation with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen following his election victory.

Trump and China's President Xi Jinping subsequently smoothed over the dispute in a phone call in which the US leader reiterated Washington's adherence to the One China policy, which nominally acknowledges Beijing's claim without recognising it.

Taiwan unveiled a major defence report last week and confirmed publicly for the first time that it was capable of launching missiles at China.

"Should the enemy insist on invading, we will weaken their capabilities by striking enemy troops at their home bases, fighting them at sea, crushing them as they approach the coastlines and wiping them out on the beaches," said the four-yearly report to parliament.

The report summary said Beijing had never abandoned its desire to invade.

It added China's military spending had been growing and its resources had seen "rapid modernisation".

Beijing sent its only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, through the Taiwan Strait in January as a show of strength, but it did not enter Taiwanese waters.

Since then Taiwan has announced a ramping up of its military, including the development of new stealth fighter jets.

China has more than 1,500 missiles aimed at Taiwan, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.

China is aiming advanced medium-range ballistic missiles at Taiwan as part of a growing military threat towards the island, Taipei's defence minister said Monday.

The announcement came after Taiwan said for the first time last week that it is capable of launching missiles at China as it warned of an increased invasion risk.

China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought back into its fold, by force if necessary, even though the island has been self-governing since the two sides split after a civil war in 1949.

Ties have worsened since Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen took power last year, ending an eight-year rapprochement.

The DF-16 (Dongfeng 16) is capable of precise strikes against Taiwan and has been deployed by the Rocket Force of the People's Liberation Army, defence minister Feng Shih-kuan said.

Feng told lawmakers the development comes as China "strengthens its weaponry modernisation and military hard power".

He did not say how many missiles had been deployed or where.

Taiwan has said China is targeting the island with around 1,500 missiles -- this is the first time the defence ministry identified the DF-16 as among them.

Beijing has severed all official communications with Taipei since Tsai became leader in May and has been accused of blocking the island's political representatives from attending international events.

China is highly suspicious of Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party is traditionally pro-independence.

Taiwan has never formally split from the mainland and China has warned of military consequences if it did.

Feng added that China's six recent drills in the Western Pacific and sending its sole aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait were designed to "pressure Taiwan to follow its plans in the development of cross-strait relations".

China displayed the DF-16 among a variety of short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a military parade in Beijing in 2015 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat.

Military experts said the missile has a range of between 1,000 and 1,500 kilometres (600 and 900 miles) and can reach US military bases in Okinawa. It is capable of pinpoint precision and can carry two or more warheads to conduct multi-target attacks.

When asked by lawmakers how Taiwan would handle the new threat, Feng said the island's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) anti-missile system could intercept the DF-16.

"We are confident in our surveillance to detect any unfriendly action towards us ... We have sufficient weaponry to shoot it down outside our territory," he said.

Taiwan pledged to build up its military in the face of the China threat in a four-yearly defence report unveiled last week.

The island's military, which consists of around 200,000 troops, is a fraction of China's 2.3 million-strong army.

MISSILE NEWS
State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain
 Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017
 Britain's possible procurement of Hellfire missiles through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program has been approved by the State Department. The decision was delivered to Congress on Thursday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program. "This proposed sale directly contributes to the foreign policy and national security policies of the United State ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications
MISSILE NEWS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
MISSILE NEWS
X-37B Space Plane Soon to Break Orbital Record

 Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions
MISSILE NEWS
9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system
MISSILE NEWS
Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK

 FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

 Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs

 BAE Systems enlists Czech firm for armored vehicle parts
MISSILE NEWS
Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair
MISSILE NEWS
NATO battle group led by the British arrive in Estonia

 Germany wants change to NATO two-percent budget goal

 China overtakes Japan in S.Koreans' worst countries list

 Xi, Tillerson vow to work toward closer US-China ties
MISSILE NEWS
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement