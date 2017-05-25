Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China condemns US after warship sails near South China Sea reef
 By Yanan WANG, Ben Dooley
 Beijing (AFP) May 25, 2017


China on Thursday accused the United States of trespassing after a US warship sailed near a reef claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea, the first such operation by President Donald Trump's administration in the disputed waterway.

The row comes during a period of warming relations between the countries, with Trump saying that Washington has dialed down pressure on Beijing over other issues in hopes of securing their cooperation on North Korea.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey entered the area "without permission from the Chinese government", Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a regular press briefing, adding that the ship had "trespassed in the waters near the relevant islands and reefs."

"The relevant action taken by the US vessel undermines China's sovereignty and security interests, and is very likely to cause unexpected sea and air accidents," he said, urging Washington to stop "provocative actions."

The USS Dewey sailed less than 12 nautical miles from Mischief Reef -- part of the Spratly Islands -- on Thursday morning local time, a US official said earlier, the first freedom of navigation operation under Trump. The United Nations says that nations can establish the breadth of their territorial sea up to a limit of 12 nautical miles.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, despite partial counter-claims from Taiwan and several southeast Asian nations including the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

It has rapidly built reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.

The United States has challenged annexations of these islets and advocated for a diplomatic settlement to the disputes.

US Navy chief Admiral John Richardson sought to downplay the significance of the sailing, noting that the United States has routinely conducted freedom of navigation operations the world over since 1979, to contest "excessive maritime claims" and show that "rules matter."

When asked about the latest operation, Richardson said: "They sure get a lot of attention when they happen, but I don't think in terms of the logical approach to why we do those there's anything different in the South China Sea than there is anywhere else."

Pentagon spokesman Major Jamie Davis said US forces operate in the South China Sea on a daily basis and will fly and sail "wherever international law" allows.

The exercises are "not about any one country, nor are they about making political statements," he said.

The US operation came a week after the Pentagon said that Chinese jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US radiation sniffing plane.

China denied the accusation, with the Ministry of Defense saying Thursday that "the close reconnaissance activities conducted by US military ships and planes towards China are the root cause of the security issues between China and the US over the sea and in the air."

- 'Severe disruptions' -

Relations between Washington and Beijing had warmed in recent months, with Trump trading his once fierce rhetoric about the country for glowing compliments.

Since meeting with President Xi Jinping in April, Trump -- who once accused China of "raping" his country -- has praised the Chinese leader as a "good man," saying it would be inappropriate to pressure Beijing while Washington is seeking its help with North Korea.

Thursday's operation may be an indication that Trump's patience is wearing thin.

But James Char, a China analyst at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, said the manoeuver was just the US signalling that it is a "credible strategic guarantor to its allies" in the region.

"For now, I do not see this as a sign marking the end of the goodwill cultivated between Trump and Xi," Char told AFP.

Washington has long argued that Beijing's actions in the South China Sea threaten freedom of navigation and overflight through the strategically vital waters.

China denies these claims, countering that the United States is eager to stoke tensions in the region.

Last week, Beijing and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on a framework for creating a new code of conduct for ships and aircraft operating in the region.

"The situation in the South China Sea is cooling down and showing positive signs of development," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

"What the US has done is cause severe disruptions to this process of dialogue and consultation. It will bring itself no good while hurting others."

SUPERPOWERS
Montenegro to join NATO next month
 Brussels (AFP) May 25, 2017
 Montenegro will formally become NATO's 29th member in early June, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, amid bitter Russian opposition to the move. "It shows that NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg said ahead of a leaders summit attended by US President Donald Trump and the Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic. "I welcome the prime minister here today but I will be also be present w ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system

 General Dynamics receives Aegis contract from U.S. Navy

 Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

 Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital
SUPERPOWERS
Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces

 IAI supplying missile systems to India
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

 Exploring underground with a colliding drone

 Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract
SUPERPOWERS
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
SUPERPOWERS
Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military

 Australia receives new military trucks

 Development of Textron's Fury glide munition completed
SUPERPOWERS
Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company

 Boeing expands business ties with Saudis

 Lockheed Martin secures $28 billion in Saudi contracts
SUPERPOWERS
Erdogan says EU must decide on Turkey membership

 China condemns US after warship sails near South China Sea reef

 Trump meets wary NATO and EU in 'hellhole' Brussels

 Trump promises peace push after 'fantastic' pope meet
SUPERPOWERS
Nanotechnology Flight Test: Material Impact on the Future

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement