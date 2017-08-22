China defends Pakistan against Trump criticism

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) Aug 22, 2017
China on Tuesday defended its friend Pakistan against strong criticism by Donald Trump that the country is not doing enough to counter terrorism.
In a major speech outlining US policy on Afghanistan, the American president slammed Islamabad for offering safe haven to "agents of chaos".
Successive US administrations have criticised Pakistan for links with the Taliban and for harbouring leading jihadists -- like Osama bin Laden.
"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," Trump said, warning that vital aid could be cut.
But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying took a contrary view, telling reporters that Pakistan "has made great sacrifices and contributions to fighting terrorism".
"The international community should fully affirm the efforts by Pakistan," she told a regular press briefing.
Beijing is investing around $50 billion in its South Asian neighbour as part of a plan unveiled in 2015 to link its far-western Xinjiang region to the Pakistani port of Gwadar in Balochistan province with upgraded infrastructure, power lines and transport links.
But fears over safety arose earlier this year when two Chinese workers were abducted in the provincial capital Quetta.
Balochistan is at the heart of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project but also racked by separatist and Islamist insurgencies.
Pakistan responded by deploying a 15,000-strong military force to protect Chinese working on energy and infrastructure projects in the country.
Washington (AFP) Aug 22, 2017
President Donald Trump cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan Monday, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America's longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan for offering safe haven to "agents of chaos." In his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump discarded his previous criticism of the 16-year-old war as a waste of ... read more
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement