Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE STANS
China defends Pakistan against Trump criticism
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 22, 2017


China on Tuesday defended its friend Pakistan against strong criticism by Donald Trump that the country is not doing enough to counter terrorism.

In a major speech outlining US policy on Afghanistan, the American president slammed Islamabad for offering safe haven to "agents of chaos".

Successive US administrations have criticised Pakistan for links with the Taliban and for harbouring leading jihadists -- like Osama bin Laden.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," Trump said, warning that vital aid could be cut.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying took a contrary view, telling reporters that Pakistan "has made great sacrifices and contributions to fighting terrorism".

"The international community should fully affirm the efforts by Pakistan," she told a regular press briefing.

Beijing is investing around $50 billion in its South Asian neighbour as part of a plan unveiled in 2015 to link its far-western Xinjiang region to the Pakistani port of Gwadar in Balochistan province with upgraded infrastructure, power lines and transport links.

But fears over safety arose earlier this year when two Chinese workers were abducted in the provincial capital Quetta.

Balochistan is at the heart of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project but also racked by separatist and Islamist insurgencies.

Pakistan responded by deploying a 15,000-strong military force to protect Chinese working on energy and infrastructure projects in the country.

THE STANS
Trump backs off Afghan withdrawal, lambasts Pakistan
 Washington (AFP) Aug 22, 2017
 President Donald Trump cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan Monday, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America's longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan for offering safe haven to "agents of chaos." In his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump discarded his previous criticism of the 16-year-old war as a waste of ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test
THE STANS
Air Force successfully launches LRASM missile from B-1B Lancer

 Raytheon receives $104.9M contract for Griffin missiles

 Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy

 Kiev says engine type 'used in N.Korea missiles' made for Russia
THE STANS
Do video game players make the best unmanned pilots

 Insitu receives contract for U.S. Navy Special Warfare ScanEagle support

 U.S. military to buy counter-drone radars from RADA

 Mobile Force Protection Aims to Thwart Adversaries' Small Unmanned Aircraft
THE STANS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
THE STANS
Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates

 University of Florida, US Army develop model for lighter armor

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Lockheed wins Special Operations logistics contract
THE STANS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
THE STANS
Erdogan says top Turkish general must accept demotion

 India says China stand-off will end soon

 Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US

 New US envoy reassures Japan over security pact
THE STANS
How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement