China disrupts WhatsApp ahead of Communist Party meeting

Beijing (AFP) Sept 26, 2017 - China has fined several of the country's biggest technology firms for failing to remove illegal online content as the authorities intensify their policing of the internet.

Three web giants operating popular social media services have received "maximum penalties" for allowing the publication of pornographic, violent and other sorts of banned material, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

Internet users had shared the content on Baidu's online forum Tieba, the microblogging site Weibo, and Tencent's WeChat application, according to the watchdog.

The companies also failed to block content that "promoted ethnic hatred," it said in a statement on Monday.

The amounts of the fines were not made public. The companies were also ordered to immediately remove illegal content as well as increase platform management measures.

A Baidu spokeswoman told AFP the company is "actively cooperating with the government" to "purge bad information" from its Tieba forum.

Regulations in force since 2000 say websites are responsible for ensuring the legality of any information posted on their platforms.

China has tightened online policing this year, enacting new rules that require tech companies to store user data inside the country as well as restrictions on what is permissible content.

The fines were handed down ahead of the Communist Party congress on October 18, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a second five-year term as the party's general secretary.

In the past few days, Chinese authorities appear to have severely disrupted Facebook's WhatsApp messaging app.

China usually steps up surveillance around major events.

Foreign websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and a slew of overseas media have been blocked for years.

Chelsea Manning barred from entering Canada

Montreal (AFP) Sept 25, 2017 - Chelsea Manning, a former American soldier jailed for leaking troves of classified information, said Monday that she was banned from entering Canada due to criminal convictions in the United States.

Manning wrote on Twitter that "i guess canada has permanently banned me," posting an image of a document that described why she was denied entry.

The document said that Manning had committed a crime outside the country that "would equate to an indictable offense, namely treason" in Canada and which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Committing a crime elsewhere that would carry a maximum sentence of at least 10 years in Canada is grounds for a person to be denied entry, the document said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment "on any specific case" at a news conference, and said he looked "forward to seeing more details about this situation."

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents to WikiLeaks three years earlier, when she was known as Bradley.

She served seven years, and twice tried to take her own life last year alone, before then-president Barack Obama commuted her sentence just days before he left office in January.

Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth's all-male prison in May.

During her incarceration, Manning battled for -- and won -- the right to start hormone treatment. She now has cropped blonde hair and a decidedly feminine look.