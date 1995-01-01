Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
China disrupts WhatsApp ahead of Communist Party meeting
 By Joanna CHIU
 Beijing (AFP) Sept 26, 2017


China fines tech firms over online content
Beijing (AFP) Sept 26, 2017 - China has fined several of the country's biggest technology firms for failing to remove illegal online content as the authorities intensify their policing of the internet.

Three web giants operating popular social media services have received "maximum penalties" for allowing the publication of pornographic, violent and other sorts of banned material, the Cyberspace Administration of China said.

Internet users had shared the content on Baidu's online forum Tieba, the microblogging site Weibo, and Tencent's WeChat application, according to the watchdog.

The companies also failed to block content that "promoted ethnic hatred," it said in a statement on Monday.

The amounts of the fines were not made public. The companies were also ordered to immediately remove illegal content as well as increase platform management measures.

A Baidu spokeswoman told AFP the company is "actively cooperating with the government" to "purge bad information" from its Tieba forum.

Regulations in force since 2000 say websites are responsible for ensuring the legality of any information posted on their platforms.

China has tightened online policing this year, enacting new rules that require tech companies to store user data inside the country as well as restrictions on what is permissible content.

The fines were handed down ahead of the Communist Party congress on October 18, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a second five-year term as the party's general secretary.

In the past few days, Chinese authorities appear to have severely disrupted Facebook's WhatsApp messaging app.

China usually steps up surveillance around major events.

Foreign websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and a slew of overseas media have been blocked for years.

Chelsea Manning barred from entering Canada
Montreal (AFP) Sept 25, 2017 - Chelsea Manning, a former American soldier jailed for leaking troves of classified information, said Monday that she was banned from entering Canada due to criminal convictions in the United States.

Manning wrote on Twitter that "i guess canada has permanently banned me," posting an image of a document that described why she was denied entry.

The document said that Manning had committed a crime outside the country that "would equate to an indictable offense, namely treason" in Canada and which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Committing a crime elsewhere that would carry a maximum sentence of at least 10 years in Canada is grounds for a person to be denied entry, the document said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment "on any specific case" at a news conference, and said he looked "forward to seeing more details about this situation."

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents to WikiLeaks three years earlier, when she was known as Bradley.

She served seven years, and twice tried to take her own life last year alone, before then-president Barack Obama commuted her sentence just days before he left office in January.

Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth's all-male prison in May.

During her incarceration, Manning battled for -- and won -- the right to start hormone treatment. She now has cropped blonde hair and a decidedly feminine look.

Chinese authorities appear to have severely disrupted the WhatsApp messaging app in the latest step to tighten censorship as they prepare for a major Communist Party congress next month.

Users in China have reported widespread disruptions in recent days to the Facebook-owned service, which previously malfunctioned in the country over the summer.

Experts said the problems began on Sunday, but text messaging, voice calls and video calls appeared to be working again on Tuesday, though voice messages and photos were not going through.

WhatsApp provides message encryption technology that likely does not please Chinese authorities, which closely monitor and restrict cyberspace through their "Great Firewall".

Many Chinese activists favour WhatsApp over local messaging apps because of its end-to-end encryption function.

China has tightened online policing this year, enacting new rules that require tech companies to store user data inside the country as well as imposing restrictions on what is permissible content.

Chinese cyberspace regulators said Monday they slapped "maximum" fines on major Chinese tech firms Baidu and Tencent for allowing the publication of pornographic, violent and other sorts of banned material on their social media platforms. The amount of the fines was not disclosed.

Websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and a slew of foreign media have been blocked for years.

The WhatsApp troubles emerged ahead of the Communist Party congress on October 18, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a second five-year term as the party's general secretary.

"It smells like Party congress pre-emptive blocking," said Jason Ng, who researches China's internet at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

China usually steps up surveillance around major events, Ng said.

- 'Extreme censorship' -

While the WeChat messaging app owned by China's Tencent company is more widely used in the country, many WhatsApp users complained about the disruptions.

"As we get closer to the Party congress, I think authorities will use more extreme censorship measures. The public knows that WeChat isn't safe," prominent Beijing-based activist Hu Jia told AFP.

"Me and other dissidents use WhatsApp to communicate 70 percent of the time. For the few days WhatsApp was completely inaccessible, we didn't talk at all," Hu said.

Earlier this month, WeChat informed its users in a new privacy policy that it would "retain, preserve or disclose" users' data to "comply with applicable laws or regulations" -- confirming long-held public assumptions about the company's practices.

Other users in China noted that the WhatsApp disruptions would make it difficult to work with clients abroad.

"Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Viber were blocked before. Now even WhatsApp is blocked? Without good messaging tools, it will reduce the efficiency of the foreign trade industry," wrote one person on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media website.

"I can live without the others (applications), but blocking WhatsApp is driving me crazy," said another.

WhatsApp declined to comment.

The Open Observatory of Network Interference, a global censorship detection group, said China started blocking WhatsApp on Sunday.

- Growing firewall -

To operate in China, some foreign tech companies have complied with local regulations. But others such as Google have chosen to pull out completely from mainland China.

In July, Apple removed software allowing internet users to skirt China's "Great Firewall" from its app store in the country, drawing criticism that it was bowing to Beijing's ever-growing web censorship.

Such software, called virtual private networks (VPN), allow people in China to access any website, even those that are blocked.

Beijing mandated in January that all developers must obtain government licences to offer VPNs and there has been concern that it might ban them outright.

jch/lth/amu

Weibo

Facebook

APPLE INC.

Tencent

GOOGLE

BAIDU

Twitter

Hack of US regulator a blow to confidence in financial system
 Washington (AFP) Sept 21, 2017
 The hack disclosed at the US Securities and Exchange Commission deals a fresh blow to confidence in the security of the financial system weeks after news of a potentially catastrophic breach at a major US credit bureau. The stock market regulator said late Wednesday a software vulnerability allowed hackers to gain "nonpublic" information that could have enabled them to make profits with insi ... read more
