China flexes muscle in spy games against US

Los Angeles (AFP) May 23, 2017 - A California woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to smuggle sensitive space communications technology to her native China, federal authorities said.

Si Chen, 32, also known as Cathy Chen, between March 2013 and December 2015 allegedly purchased and smuggled more than $100,000 worth of sensitive communications devices without obtaining proper export licenses required by federal law.

The items included components commonly used in military communications "jammers" from which Chen removed the export-control warning stickers prior to shipping, according to the charge sheet.

"Federal export laws are designed to protect American interests by preventing the proliferation of technology that may fall into the wrong hands," Acting US Attorney Sandra Brown said in a statement.

"We will vigorously pursue those who traffic items that could harm our national security if they land in the wrong hands."

Authorities said Chen used several aliases and a forged passport to evade detection and ran her operation with unnamed co-conspirators in China.

The indictment alleges that after she purchased the restricted goods and technology, she would ship them to Hong Kong under a false name while falsifying the description of the products and their value.

The products included microwave components that had applications in space technology and a so-called Traveling Wave Tube Amplifier used in space communications.

If convicted of the 14 charges in the indictment, Chen faces up to 150 years in prison.

Branstad, friend of Beijing, confirmed as US envoy to China

Washington (AFP) May 22, 2017 - The US Senate on Monday confirmed Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as the next ambassador to Beijing, providing President Donald Trump with an envoy whose decades-long connection to China could smooth relations between the global powers.

The confirmation, by a bipartisan vote of 82 to 13, comes with the White House beset by scandal, but also at a time when Trump is looking to Beijing, its biggest rival and trading partner, to step up economic pressure on North Korea's irascible regime.

Branstad will be thrust into the heart of one of the most important and sensitive relationships in global diplomacy, one that faces rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The new US administration has yet to fully outline its policy with China, a nation Trump repeatedly attacked from the campaign trail last year.

But Trump's aggressive tone has softened since his inauguration, including doing an about face after months of branding China a currency manipulator.

Branstad will help shepherd the 100-day action plan on economic cooperation that was launched between the two countries in April, when Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Trump at the US leader's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Branstad, who like Trump is 70, has known Chinese President Xi Jinping since the mid-1980s, when the Asian leader visited Iowa as a provincial official.

The two have met numerous times since, both in China and in Branstad's US heartland state, as he sought to promote Iowan agricultural exports.

Trade will be a critical element of the diplomacy. Earlier this month, the economic giants announced an agreement that gives US beef, natural gas and certain financial services access to China's massive market, while Washington in exchange will allow cooked Chinese poultry to enter US markets.

"Iowa's extensive trade relationship with China has given Governor Branstad a front-seat view of the complexities of our country's broader trade and economic relationship with China and will provide him with the foundation to effectively advocate for US interests," Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa said shortly before the Senate vote.