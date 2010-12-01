Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
China flexes muscle in spy games against US
 By Ben Dooley
 Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2017


US woman held for conspiring to smuggle technology to China
Los Angeles (AFP) May 23, 2017 - A California woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to smuggle sensitive space communications technology to her native China, federal authorities said.

Si Chen, 32, also known as Cathy Chen, between March 2013 and December 2015 allegedly purchased and smuggled more than $100,000 worth of sensitive communications devices without obtaining proper export licenses required by federal law.

The items included components commonly used in military communications "jammers" from which Chen removed the export-control warning stickers prior to shipping, according to the charge sheet.

"Federal export laws are designed to protect American interests by preventing the proliferation of technology that may fall into the wrong hands," Acting US Attorney Sandra Brown said in a statement.

"We will vigorously pursue those who traffic items that could harm our national security if they land in the wrong hands."

Authorities said Chen used several aliases and a forged passport to evade detection and ran her operation with unnamed co-conspirators in China.

The indictment alleges that after she purchased the restricted goods and technology, she would ship them to Hong Kong under a false name while falsifying the description of the products and their value.

The products included microwave components that had applications in space technology and a so-called Traveling Wave Tube Amplifier used in space communications.

If convicted of the 14 charges in the indictment, Chen faces up to 150 years in prison.

Branstad, friend of Beijing, confirmed as US envoy to China
Washington (AFP) May 22, 2017 - The US Senate on Monday confirmed Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as the next ambassador to Beijing, providing President Donald Trump with an envoy whose decades-long connection to China could smooth relations between the global powers.

The confirmation, by a bipartisan vote of 82 to 13, comes with the White House beset by scandal, but also at a time when Trump is looking to Beijing, its biggest rival and trading partner, to step up economic pressure on North Korea's irascible regime.

Branstad will be thrust into the heart of one of the most important and sensitive relationships in global diplomacy, one that faces rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The new US administration has yet to fully outline its policy with China, a nation Trump repeatedly attacked from the campaign trail last year.

But Trump's aggressive tone has softened since his inauguration, including doing an about face after months of branding China a currency manipulator.

Branstad will help shepherd the 100-day action plan on economic cooperation that was launched between the two countries in April, when Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Trump at the US leader's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Branstad, who like Trump is 70, has known Chinese President Xi Jinping since the mid-1980s, when the Asian leader visited Iowa as a provincial official.

The two have met numerous times since, both in China and in Branstad's US heartland state, as he sought to promote Iowan agricultural exports.

Trade will be a critical element of the diplomacy. Earlier this month, the economic giants announced an agreement that gives US beef, natural gas and certain financial services access to China's massive market, while Washington in exchange will allow cooked Chinese poultry to enter US markets.

"Iowa's extensive trade relationship with China has given Governor Branstad a front-seat view of the complexities of our country's broader trade and economic relationship with China and will provide him with the foundation to effectively advocate for US interests," Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa said shortly before the Senate vote.

A cartoon posted in a dusty alleyway in the heart of Beijing warns passersby not to fall prey to the charms of foreign men: they might be spies.

It is a graphic reminder of a struggle usually waged in the shadows, and a sign of the Chinese government's intensifying campaign against espionage.

The poster's comic book tale of love gone wrong ends in tears and a stern warning.

But China's real life spy games have had a darker denouement, according to a New York Times article Sunday alleging that authorities killed or jailed up to 20 people for spying on behalf of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The counterintelligence operation took place between the end of 2010 and 2012, the Times said, an exceptionally sensitive period in Chinese domestic politics that saw the downfall of some of the country's most prominent politicians amid a delicate leadership transition.

In the years since, there has been a marked rise in warnings against the influence of so-called "black hands", with state media frequently fretting about the infiltration of "foreign forces" into domestic politics and society.

The rhetoric has been accompanied by a tightening of the domestic security environment, including a recent raft of sweeping legislation formalising the government's broad powers to counter threats from abroad.

In April last year, China passed a law placing strict restrictions on foreign NGOs, which are often accused by Beijing of trying to subvert the state and portrayed in Chinese media as fronts for US intelligence operations.

At the same time, Beijing ramped up a public campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of infiltration from abroad, ranging from the poster featuring the ill-fated lover to the promise of large cash rewards for informers.

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping "has put a lot more emphasis and devoted a lot more resources to the internal state security apparatus," including "severe internal checkups" on officials, said political analyst Willy Lam.

The shift was part of an anti-corruption campaign that unseated China's domestic security czar Zhou Yongkang and its top spymaster Ma Jian.

Many of Washington's agents were likely recruited during Zhou's tenure, Lam said, when it was "relatively easy for people... to buy promotions and put their hands on sensitive information to provide to the US."

Following the changes, "both the US and Taiwan have faced more difficulty using the usual channels to recruit spies," he added.

- 'Numerous Chinese agents' -

Asked about the Times story, China's foreign ministry said it had no comment on the "normal discharge of official duties by Chinese security organisations."

In an editorial Monday, the nationalist Global Times newspaper praised Beijing for rooting out the alleged traitors, writing that "international law will affirm that China's anti-espionage activities are just and legal, while the CIA's spying is illegitimate."

But US spying on China is not a one-way street.

In 1985, former spymaster Yu Qiangsheng gave the US government its first major intelligence victory against Beijing when he handed over information that led to the conviction of CIA analyst Larry Wu-Tai Chin on charges of spying for China for decades.

Since 2000, Washington has identified 154 Chinese agents, David Major, a former FBI special agent, told a US congressional committee last year.

A chart accompanying his remarks showed that over half of those had been outed since 2010, with the largest number exposed during the two-year period described in the Times story.

In early 2012, China arrested a top US informant who had likely revealed the "names of numerous Chinese agents", Major said.

He added that the informant, a former aide to one of China's top security officials, may have also turned over 56 Taiwanese nationals working for Beijing.

Chinese hackers are also believed to have masterminded the theft of the employment records of over 20 million US government workers.

- State secrets -

"Covert subversion has been a toxic part of US-China relations since the beginning," said historian John Delury of South Korea's Yonsei University.

Ever since the Communists came to power in China in 1949, "there were active covert efforts to overthrow the regime," Delury said.

And there is no end in sight.

The brother of a senior aide to former president Hu Jintao has fled to the US, where he is rumoured to have shared some of China's most sensitive state secrets with Washington.

"The Chinese security and intelligence apparatus is very large and has very deep pockets," Paul Monk, an expert on Chinese intelligence, told AFP, adding that uncovering their activities was Washington's "highest priority."

dly/lth/ceb/amu

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

SUPERPOWERS
China killed or jailed up to 20 US spies in 2010-12: report
 Washington (AFP) May 20, 2017
 Beijing systematically dismantled CIA spying efforts in China beginning in 2010, killing or jailing more than a dozen covert sources, in a deep setback to US intelligence there, The New York Times reported Sunday. The Times, quoting 10 current and former American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades. It said that ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
