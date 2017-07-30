Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China military parade marks 90th anniversary of PLA
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 30, 2017


China held a parade of its armed forces Sunday to mark the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in a display of military might.

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has led efforts to modernise the PLA -- still the world's largest standing military -- and to consolidate the ruling Communist Party's control over the armed forces.

At the expansive Zhurihe training base in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region, Xi, who has also trumpeted building a stronger, combat-ready army, appeared wearing a camouflage military suit.

He stood inside an open-top field jeep that drove past lines of troops for his inspection.

"Comrades, you have worked hard," he said, to which the troops responded: "We are serving the people!"

China said in March it would raise its defence spending by around seven percent this year, the slowest annual percentage increase since 1991.

Beijing is engaged in a decades-long build-up and modernisation of its once-backward armed forces, as it seeks military clout commensurate with its economic might and increasingly asserts its disputed territorial claims in Asian waters.

The PLA, originally called the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army, was founded in 1927 when Communist soldiers seized the southern Jiangxi provincial town of Nanchang from Nationalist Party ("Kuomintang") armies in what is known today as the Nanchang uprising.

SUPERPOWERS
Sri Lanka finalises $1.12 bn port deal with China
 Colombo (AFP) July 25, 2017
 Sri Lanka's government Tuesday approved the sale to China of a majority stake in a loss-making but strategically-sited deep sea port for more than a billion dollars, the ports minister said. The cabinet gave final approval to sell a 70 percent stake in Hambantota port for $1.12 billion to state-owned China Merchants Port Holdings, minister Mahinda Samarasinghe told reporters. The Chine ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition

 Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games
SUPERPOWERS
Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems

 Raytheon receives Standard Missile contract for U.S., foreign navies

 Raytheon, Lockheed to upgrade Javelin missile system

 Progress with Russia over air-defence system: Erdogan
SUPERPOWERS
AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract
SUPERPOWERS
BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle

 Raytheon receives $75 million Small Diameter Bomb II contract

 BAE testing new monitoring system for military bridges

 China military setting up technology research agency
SUPERPOWERS
Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction
SUPERPOWERS
China to 'step up' troop deployment against India; China buzzes US recon plane

 China urges ASEAN to reject outside interference

 Sweden plans large joint military exercise with NATO

 China and India locked in high-stakes, high-altitude border row
SUPERPOWERS
Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement