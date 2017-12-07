Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
UAV NEWS
China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed
 By Joanna CHIU
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 7, 2017


China lodged an official protest with India on Thursday after charging that an Indian drone had "invaded" its airspace before crashing, months after the two sides ended a tense border standoff.

Beijing said the incident occurred "recently" at the border separating India's northeastern Sikkim state and China's Tibet region, but it did not say exactly where and when.

India's army said the unmanned aerial vehicle was on a "regular training mission" when ground control lost contact with it "due to some technical problem" and it crossed over the demarcation line.

The Chinese foreign ministry urged India to "stop the activities" of drones near the border after the UAV "invaded" its airspace.

"The action of the Indian side violated China's territory and is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the border area," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.

"China is dissatisfied with this and lodged solemn representations with the Indian side," he said, referring to the official diplomatic protest.

A Chinese army official said earlier that border troops "took a professional and responsible attitude" and carried out identification verification of the device.

"We will earnestly fulfil our mission of duty and firmly defend the sovereignty and security of our country," the deputy director of the Chinese army's western theatre combat bureau, Zhang Shuili, said in a statement.

The Indian army said the country's border security personnel "immediately alerted" their Chinese counterparts to locate the UAV.

"The exact cause of the incident is under investigation," Indian army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said in a statement.

"The matter is being dealt with in accordance with the established protocols through institutional mechanisms to deal with situations along the India-China border areas."

The drone incident follows a summer standoff in a Himalayan area where Tibet, Sikkim and Bhutan meet.

In August, the two nations pulled back their troops to resolve the tense deadlock over the area, which is claimed by both China and Bhutan, an ally of India.

The dispute began in mid-June after Chinese troops started building a road on the Doklam plateau, known as Donglang in Chinese.

India has an army base nearby and moved soldiers into the flashpoint zone to halt the work, prompting Beijing to accuse it of trespassing on Chinese soil.

After both sides withdrew, India's army chief said in September that his country could not afford to be complacent and must be prepared for war.

"As far as our northern adversary is concerned, flexing of muscles has started," General Bipin Rawat said at a think tank event in New Delhi, in reference to China.

"The salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner... testing our limits of threshold is something we have to be wary about and remain prepared for situations which could gradually emerge into conflict," the army chief said.

Rawat said India also has concerns that its arch rival Pakistan -- an ally of China -- could take advantage of the tensions.

India and China went to war in 1962 over the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest episode has fed into a broader competition for regional influence between the two Asian powers.

The two emerging economies both have large populations and a growing middle class.

China has invited India to join President Xi Jinping's new "Silk Road" project to revive ancient trade routes from Asia to Europe and Africa.

But the proposed economic corridor has alarmed India, partly because one of the links cut through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, disputed territory that New Delhi claims is illegally occupied.

UAV NEWS
Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study
 Miami (AFP) Dec 4, 2017
 Peregrine falcons are nature's fastest predators, and the way they swoop down on a target may one day inspire small, visually guided drones that can take out rogue drones, researchers said Monday. Falcons' attack trajectories do not follow any geometric rules, contrary to popular belief, said the report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Rather, the birds use their e ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system

 Raytheon tapped to provide radar system for DDG-127

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media
UAV NEWS
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
UAV NEWS
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 Research shows drones could help crop management take off

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species
UAV NEWS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications
UAV NEWS
Lockheed Martin Inks Five-Year Agreement to Provide Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to NATO Countries

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development

 Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system
UAV NEWS
Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract

 U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale
UAV NEWS
Under-fire Tillerson flies US flag in sceptical Europe

 Tillerson meets EU, NATO leaders under cloud

 Dozens of Japan MPs visit controversial war shrine

 Brigitte Macron fetes first panda born in France
UAV NEWS
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement