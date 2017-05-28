China says fighter jets' intercept of US plane 'safe'

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) May 28, 2017
China Sunday denied the Pentagon's charge that an encounter between Chinese fighters and a US surveillance plane over the South China Sea was "unsafe and unprofessional".
Tensions between the two economic superpowers have risen in recent years over the disputed waterway, which China claims almost in full despite counter-claims from other Asian nations.
Chinese J-10 warplanes intercepted a US Navy P-3 that was operating in international airspace Wednesday, according to Pentagon spokesman Commander Gary Ross.
The US deemed the move "unsafe and unprofessional" and pledged to convey its concerns to the Chinese government.
But the Chinese defence ministry on Sunday said the Pentagon's account of the incident "was not in accordance with the facts".
"On May 25, a US patrol plane carried out reconnaissance activities in the airspace southeast of Hong Kong, China," it said in a statement on its website.
"The Chinese military aircraft carried out identification in accordance with law. The operations were professional and safe."
Beijing also accused Washington of trespassing last week after it sailed a warship near a reef claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea -- the "first freedom of navigation" exercise under US President Donald Trump.
These actions "infringed on our sovereignty and security, endangering the safety of front-line personnel of both sides," the defence ministry said in the statement.
"The behaviour is the root cause of the military security problems in maritime and sky areas between US and China.
"China's armed forces will resolutely perform their duties and resolutely safeguard our sovereignty and security," it added.
Beijing has rapidly built up reefs in the South China Sea into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The United States has challenged the annexation of these islets and advocated a diplomatic settlement to disputes, arguing that Beijing's actions threaten freedom of navigation and overflight.
The tensions come ahead of a major regional security summit in Singapore this week.
Warsaw (AFP) May 26, 2017
Poland's defence minister said Friday he was confident about US President Donald Trump's commitment to NATO amid doubts raised by his failure to publicly endorse the alliance's guarantee of collective defence. Allies who had hoped to hear Trump declare his commitment to NATO's Article 5 were left disappointed as he made no public mention of it at Thursday's summit in Brussels. But Polish ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement