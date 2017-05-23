Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
China sees 'no reason' not to talk with N. Korea
 By Carole LANDRY
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 23, 2017


Trump calls N. Korea's Kim Jong-Un 'madman with nuclear weapons'
Washington (AFP) May 24, 2017 - President Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a "madman with nuclear weapons" during a telephone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, according to a transcript of the conversation released by US media Tuesday.

A White House readout of the April 29 call characterized it as a "very friendly conversation." Days after the conversation, Trump said publicly that he would be "honored" to meet with Kim.

But in the call, Trump hinted at a possible dramatic escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

"We can't let a madman with nuclear weapons let on the loose like that. We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 -- but we don't want to use it," the US leader said, citing "two nuclear submarines" the Pentagon sent to the area last month.

Transcribed by the Philippine government, the conversation was released by The Washington Post and The Intercept.

Trump also queried Duterte about whether he believed Kim was "stable or not stable." The Philippine leader responded that their North Korean counterpart's "mind is not working and he might just go crazy one moment."

Kim has a "dangerous toy in his hands that could create so much agony and suffering for all mankind," he added.

But Trump appeared reassured that North Korea's recent missile tests had failed, saying that "all his rockets are crashing. That's the good news."

Turning to China and its ability to counter the nuclear threat, Trump pressed Duterte to call Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert pressure.

"I hope China solves the problem. They really have the means because a great degree of their stuff come through China," Trump said, adding: "But if China doesn't do it, we will do it."

Duterte agreed, saying "at the end of the day, the last card, the ace, has to be with China."

However, he also cautioned, starkly, that "the other option is a nuclear blast, which is not good for everybody."

Trump closed the call by inviting Duterte to visit the White House "anytime you want to come," and called him a "good man."

"Seriously, if you want to come over, just let us know. Just take care of yourself, and we will take care of North Korea," he added.

At the start of the call, Trump congratulated Duterte on doing a "great job" in his controversial drug war that has killed thousands of people.

China on Tuesday took a swipe at the United States, saying there was "no reason" to refuse dialogue with North Korea despite a string of missile tests strongly condemned by the UN Security Council.

The council met behind closed doors to discuss tightening sanctions on North Korea following the launch on Sunday of a medium-range missile that again raised alarm over Pyongyang's military capabilities.

But China, the North's main trade partner and ally, made clear that the push for diplomatic talks -- not imposing more sanctions-- was the priority.

"There is no reason why dialogue is not taking place in the current situation," Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi told reporters after the meeting, adding: "It takes political will."

The United States has said it was willing to enter into talks with North Korea -- but only if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

"The need for dialogue is very strong," Liu insisted. "We don't see why dialogue cannot take place in the current situation now."

The ambassador stressed that during previous efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula, "every progress was achieved as a result of dialogue."

China has repeatedly called for a resumption of six-party talks that have been dormant since North Korea walked out on the negotiations in 2009.

Aside from China and North Korea, the talks include the United States, South Korea, Russia and Japan.

North Korea on Sunday launched the Pukguksong-2, which traveled about 500 kilometers (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan.

The launch was the latest in a series this year as Pyongyang steps up its efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States.

- More sanctions ? -

The United States has for weeks been negotiating a new Security Council sanctions resolution with China, but US Ambassador Nikki Haley said last week that no final draft had been clinched.

Asked about imposing new sanctions, the Chinese ambassador responded that "this was a hypothetical question" and added that current sanctions must be applied "in a comprehensive way."

In a unanimous statement adopted on Monday, the council instructed the UN sanctions committee to redouble efforts to implement a series of tough measures adopted last year.

The council also agreed to "take further significant measures including sanctions" to force North Korea to change course and end its "highly destabilizing behavior."

Calling the missile launches "totally unacceptable," Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said "the international community must not leave this total defiance unanswered."

"We hope we will be able to strengthen the sanctions mechanism," he said.

North Korea has carried out 11 missile launches this year, said Uruguay's Ambassador Elbio Rosselli, this month's council president, describing the tests as a "quantum leap" that showed "determined efforts to acquire aggressive capabilities."

But Rosselli declined to specify whether a new sanctions resolution was being prepared, saying the council was "discussing and considering different options."

In response to the latest launch, the United Nations called on North Korea "to stop further testing and allow space to explore the resumption of meaningful dialogue."

The North, which says it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against the threat of invasion, said it "flatly rejected" the UN statement, which had been drawn up by "the US and its followers."

The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang and deny leader Kim Jong-Un the hard currency needed to fund his military programs.

In all, six sets of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006.

NUKEWARS
China's Xi calls for S. Korea ties to get back on track
 Beijing (AFP) May 19, 2017
 Chinese President Xi Jinping told a South Korean envoy on Friday he was willing to put relations back on a "normal track" amid tensions over a US anti-missile system deployed on the Korean peninsula. In an apparent fence-mending move, South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In dispatched his envoy Lee Hae-Chan to China after his election victory last week. "We're willing to work with South ... read more
